Michigan Parole Board Reviews Clemency Plea from Lawrence DeLisle, Convicted in 1989 Familial Drowning

Lawrence DeLisle, a Michigan man serving life sentences for the drowning deaths of his four children in 1989, recently made headlines as he sought a commuted sentence, claiming the tragic incident was an accident caused by a leg cramp. DeLisle's plea for clemency was heard by the Michigan Parole Board last Thursday, marking a pivotal moment in a case that has captivated and horrified the public for over three decades.

Advertisment

Tragic Incident and Conviction

In August 1989, DeLisle crashed his car into the Detroit River, leading to the drowning deaths of his four children while he and his wife managed to escape. Initially seen as a tragic accident, the tide turned against DeLisle when investigations revealed no attempt had been made to brake before the car entered the water. A videotaped confession, which DeLisle's attorneys later claimed was coerced, showed him admitting to not wanting to stop the car. Convicted in 1990, DeLisle has always maintained that the deaths were accidental, a stance that has been supported by some legal advocates and fiercely contested by others, including the trial judge and DeLisle's ex-wife.

The Plea for Clemency

Advertisment

During the recent parole board hearing, DeLisle pleaded for a recommendation for a commuted sentence, highlighting his claim of the incident being an unfortunate accident and pointing out his behavior as a model prisoner over the past 35 years. The board's decision could potentially lead to Governor Gretchen Whitmer shortening his prison term. This case has reignited debates around the fairness of DeLisle's trial, the possibility of a coerced confession, and the broader implications for the justice system's handling of similar cases.

Opposition and Support

The plea for clemency has not gone unchallenged. Judge Robert Colombo Jr., who presided over DeLisle's trial, and DeLisle's ex-wife, Suzanne, have both expressed strong opposition to any commutation of his sentence, with Colombo labeling DeLisle a "mass murderer." Conversely, retired attorney Peter Van Hoek and academic legal clinics have advocated for DeLisle's release, arguing that the incident was an accident and that he poses no threat to society. The parole board's forthcoming recommendation will be a critical factor in Governor Whitmer's decision on DeLisle's fate.

As this case continues to unfold, it serves as a stark reminder of the complexities surrounding criminal justice, the weight of evidence and confession, and the enduring quest for truth and fairness. The Michigan Parole Board's decision on Lawrence DeLisle's plea for clemency will not only determine the fate of one man but also underscore the broader challenges and responsibilities of the legal system in reviewing longstanding convictions.