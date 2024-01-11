en English
Automotive

Michigan Mechanic Stresses Importance of Winter Vehicle Maintenance

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:05 pm EST
As we brace for the chilling temperatures and icy roads that winter heralds, a Michigan mechanic underscores the urgency of vehicle maintenance and preparedness. David Dake, a seasoned mechanic at Swift Motors in Holt, Michigan, sheds light on often neglected aspects of vehicle safety during an interview with FOX 47’s Hannah McIlree.

Winter-Related Vehicle Damages

Winter, with its treacherous conditions, often precipitates a spike in vehicle damages. Dake notes that unprepared vehicles frequently require repairs such as ball joints, bent tie rods, and control arms following snow-related accidents. In some severe cases, cars are totaled due to the extent of damage incurred. According to Michigan traffic data, the state witnessed 751 such snow-related crashes in 2022 alone.

Preventive Measures for Vehicle Safety

Dake believes that these mishaps can be avoided with some foresight and preventive maintenance. He stresses the importance of ensuring good tire condition and alignment before winter sets in. The mechanic’s advice echoes the sentiments of Dustin Piggott from Subaru of Bend, who also emphasized the significance of proper tires, specially those with a three-peak mountain snowflake (3PMSF) rating, for winter driving conditions.

Maintaining Vehicle Health in Winter

Both Dake and Piggott suggest a comprehensive check of vehicle health including coolant levels, tire pressure, battery condition, and a multi-point inspection to identify potential issues before they are exacerbated by harsh winter conditions. Their observations stem from a noticeable increase in vehicles requiring service after snowstorms, often due to inadequate tires and traction.

Other winter maintenance tips offered by professionals include checking the block heater cord, ensuring visibility with good windshield wipers, updating the anti-freeze, and letting the vehicle warm up before hitting the road in frigid temperatures. It is also essential to have an emergency kit handy and a jump start box to avoid being stranded in winter conditions.

0
Automotive United States Weather
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

