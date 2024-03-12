Michigan Man Sues Ghost Gun Maker, Ex-Friend After Losing Eye in Shooting

A 19-year-old Michigan resident, Guy Boyd, has taken legal action against a Pennsylvania company, JSD Supply, and a former close friend following a grave incident where he was shot in the face with a ghost gun, leading to the loss of his right eye. The lawsuit, filed in Washtown County Circuit Court, accuses JSD Supply of negligently selling ghost gun kits to a minor and highlights the dire consequences of such actions, including Boyd's severe, life-altering injuries.

Dangerous Transactions and Tragic Outcomes

According to the legal documents, in April 2021, Boyd's then-17-year-old friend purchased two ghost gun kits from JSD Supply without undergoing age verification or checks for legal eligibility to possess a pistol. Within two months, one of these firearms was discharged, resulting in Boyd's catastrophic injuries. Beyond the loss of an eye, Boyd now suffers from chronic seizures, which have a profound impact on his daily life and well-being.

The lawsuit further scrutinizes the practices of JSD Supply, alleging the company falsely advertised these firearms as requiring no licensing or paperwork, thereby facilitating their acquisition by ineligible individuals. This case brings to light the broader issue of ghost guns in the U.S. – unserialized and untraceable firearms that circumvent traditional gun control measures. Boyd's legal action seeks damages exceeding $25,000, aiming not only for personal compensation but also to spark change and prevent such incidents from recurring.

Looking Towards Prevention and Accountability

As this case unfolds, it underscores the critical need for stringent regulations surrounding ghost guns, which represent a growing concern for public safety. Boyd's experience illustrates the devastating consequences of inadequate oversight in gun sales, especially to minors. While the lawsuit seeks justice for Boyd, it also raises important questions about responsibility, both for individuals and corporations in the gun industry, in preventing firearm-related tragedies.

The outcome of Boyd's lawsuit against JSD Supply and his former friend could set a precedent for how ghost gun incidents are addressed legally and might catalyze more robust regulations to curb the proliferation of these untraceable weapons. This tragic incident serves as a poignant reminder of the human cost of gun violence and the urgent need for comprehensive solutions to prevent future suffering.