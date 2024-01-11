Michigan Launches MI Healthy Climate Corps: A Leap Towards Carbon Neutrality

Michigan's Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has created an unprecedented opportunity for those committed to climate action, with the introduction of the MI Healthy Climate (MHC) Corps. This initiative, set to launch in 2024, aims to build a robust network of climate professionals and drive the state's goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

Preparing the Ground for Climate Action

The MHC Corps will comprise 30 AmeriCorps members who will work alongside various organizations in Michigan, assisting communities in offsetting the impacts of climate change. The members will undertake projects specifically tailored to their assigned organizations and communities, embodying a hands-on approach to climate change mitigation.

A Sustainable Investment in People

Members of the MHC Corps will receive a monthly stipend of $3,000 over an eight-month period, a total of $24,000. This substantial investment not only reflects the value placed on the work of these climate professionals but also serves as an incentive for those considering a career in this critical field.

Strategic Allocation of Resources

The MHC Corps is designed to enhance capacity across the state, directing federal and state resources where they are most needed. The initiative forms part of a larger effort to address climate mitigation and resilience, with a particular focus on underserved communities and those most affected by the impacts of climate change.

A Two-Year Commitment to Climate Action

The inaugural cohort of the MHC Corps is scheduled to commence in March 2024, with a second cohort following in September of the same year. The program has been launched with a budget incorporating $2.1 million in federal and state funding, dedicated to supporting its operations over the next two years.