Energy

Michigan Launches MI Healthy Climate Corps: A Leap Towards Carbon Neutrality

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:12 pm EST
Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has created an unprecedented opportunity for those committed to climate action, with the introduction of the MI Healthy Climate (MHC) Corps. This initiative, set to launch in 2024, aims to build a robust network of climate professionals and drive the state’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

Preparing the Ground for Climate Action

The MHC Corps will comprise 30 AmeriCorps members who will work alongside various organizations in Michigan, assisting communities in offsetting the impacts of climate change. The members will undertake projects specifically tailored to their assigned organizations and communities, embodying a hands-on approach to climate change mitigation.

A Sustainable Investment in People

Members of the MHC Corps will receive a monthly stipend of $3,000 over an eight-month period, a total of $24,000. This substantial investment not only reflects the value placed on the work of these climate professionals but also serves as an incentive for those considering a career in this critical field.

Strategic Allocation of Resources

The MHC Corps is designed to enhance capacity across the state, directing federal and state resources where they are most needed. The initiative forms part of a larger effort to address climate mitigation and resilience, with a particular focus on underserved communities and those most affected by the impacts of climate change.

A Two-Year Commitment to Climate Action

The inaugural cohort of the MHC Corps is scheduled to commence in March 2024, with a second cohort following in September of the same year. The program has been launched with a budget incorporating $2.1 million in federal and state funding, dedicated to supporting its operations over the next two years.

author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

