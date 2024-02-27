Michigan IT Employee's Life Saved by Coworkers: A Heartfelt Valentine's Day Tribute

On Valentine's Day in Pontiac, Michigan, a celebration of life and teamwork unfolded as James Fortune, a 67-year-old Oakland County Information Technology employee, publicly thanked his colleagues for saving his life from a heart attack he suffered at work on September 13, 2023. Fortune's life was dramatically saved by the quick actions of his coworkers, who performed CPR and utilized an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), demonstrating the critical importance of emergency preparedness in the workplace.

Advertisment

Heroic Actions in the Nick of Time

Fortune collapsed without warning in the county's Information Technology Building in Waterford. His colleagues, recognizing the severity of the situation, immediately began life-saving CPR and deployed an AED while awaiting emergency services. Their swift response, guided by instructions from a Waterford Township dispatcher, was instrumental in Fortune's remarkable recovery. County Executive Dave Coulter lauded the team's spirit and the embodiment of Oakland County's values, highlighting the significance of community, respect, inclusion, and gratitude.

Recognition and Gratitude

Advertisment

In a private ceremony, the employees involved in the rescue were honored by Coulter, who presented them with challenge coins to acknowledge their bravery and quick thinking. Fortune, having returned to work with no permanent heart damage, emphasized the lifesaving impact of staying fit and the vital role of ongoing CPR/AED training programs within the county. He expressed profound gratitude towards his colleagues for their actions, underscoring the difference between life and death that their preparedness made.

Commitment to Preparedness

Oakland County's dedication to ensuring a safe workplace is reflected in their comprehensive CPR/AED training program. In 2023 alone, 306 county employees completed CPR/AED training, and 174 AED machines were installed across county facilities. This initiative highlights the county's commitment to fostering a culture of readiness and responsiveness, aiming to prepare its workforce for any potential cardiac emergencies. Read more about the life-saving event here.

This heartwarming story of survival and teamwork reaffirms the importance of CPR and AED awareness and training in saving lives. As emphasized by National CPR and AED Awareness Week, knowledge of these critical skills can make a monumental difference during cardiac emergencies. Fortune's experience serves as a powerful reminder of the impact that preparedness and quick action can have, encouraging individuals and organizations alike to champion these lifesaving techniques.