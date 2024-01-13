Michigan High School Tests AI’s Predictive Capabilities in Unique ‘Humans vs. The Machine’ Initiative

Rockford High School in West Michigan, in a unique initiative named ‘Humans vs. The Machine,’ has turned a hands-on learning experience into a captivating competition for its AP statistics students. The contest, a partnership between Rockford Public Schools, the Van Andel Institute for Education, and a local parent who is a software engineer, involves predicting the likelihood of snow days using two distinct models: one based on human analysis and the other powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

‘Blizzard’: The AI Model

The AI model, dubbed ‘Blizzard,’ employs the capabilities of ChatGPT software to analyze weather data and historical occurrences of snow days. This introduction to AI not only allows students to comprehend the technology but also enables them to compare the effectiveness of human versus AI predictions in a real-world, tangible scenario.

Humans vs. The Machine: A Comparison

On the other side, the human model utilizes a crowdsourced method of statistical analysis. To date, the program has conducted four contests, indicating an upward trend in the accuracy of the human model over time. Although the district has no official plans to use the AI model for determining snow days, the initiative serves as an educational tool and a test run for AI’s predictive capabilities.

A Glimpse into the Future of AI in Education

As part of a broader trend of AI integration into various industries in Michigan, this initiative is seen as a trial run for AI in education, mirroring the global exploration of AI applications. The software engineer behind Blizzard is set to give a talk to the students about his work, further enriching the learning experience. There is growing hope to expand this innovative program to other schools, making AI a practical element of education.