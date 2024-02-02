Michigan Gas Station Owner Rallies Community Support for Fallen State Trooper's Family

In the wake of the tragic death of Michigan State Police Trooper Joel Popp, a Michigan gas station owner has taken a step forward to support the late trooper's family. Eddie Osmund, the owner of the Marathon gas station on Wixom Road, has pledged to donate 25 cents from every gallon of gas sold at his station on Wednesday and Thursday to the family of Trooper Popp, who was fatally struck during a traffic stop.

Community Spirit Fuels Fundraiser

The initiative is not just about donating money, but about rallying the community in a show of solidarity and appreciation for the police force. Osmund's hope is to provide financial support to Trooper Popp's surviving family, which includes his wife and young daughter. Encouraging his customers to fuel their vehicles at the Marathon station during this period, Osmund has displayed a deep sense of community spirit, stating that Michiganders are known for their generosity in times of need.

A Fundraiser Approved by the State Police

With the authorization from the Michigan State Police, Osmund's fundraiser has a goal of raising $10,000 for Popp's family. It is a testament to the community's inclination to support one another in the face of tragedy. The funds raised will not only provide financial aid to the grieving family but also serve as a symbol of unity and resilience in challenging times.

The funeral services for Trooper Popp are scheduled for Wednesday in Saginaw. As the community comes together to mourn the loss of a dedicated public servant, the fundraiser will serve as a meaningful tribute, reinforcing the community's commitment to stand by those who risk their lives for public safety. While the pain of loss is profound, initiatives like this can bring some solace, acknowledging the sacrifice and celebrating the life of a local hero.