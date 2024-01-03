en English
Business

Michigan Families to Receive Tax Relief as Earned Income Credit Increases

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:27 pm EST
Michigan Families to Receive Tax Relief as Earned Income Credit Increases

In a significant financial relief move for families in Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has announced the distribution of one-time payments to approximately 700,000 families. This comes as a result of the increase in the state’s Earned Income Tax Credit from 6% to 30%, lightening the tax burden for these families. The payments, which reflect the decreased tax liability, will start being distributed from February 13. While the average payment stands at $550, some families may receive up to $2,080 depending on their income level, filing status, number of children, and disability status.

Aiming at Financial Relief

The increase in the Earned Income Tax Credit is a vital step towards offering financial relief to low to moderate-income households. As Governor Whitmer outlined, this initiative is set to benefit half of the children in Michigan and assist families with their expenses. Eligibility for the payment is automatic, provided families meet certain criteria, including residing in Michigan and having filed a state tax return in 2023.

Other States Following Suit

Meanwhile, other states, like Pennsylvania, have implemented their own rebate programs. Pennsylvania offered rebates of up to $975, with applications closing on December 31, 2023. The trend extends beyond rebates, too. Several states are exploring or implementing guaranteed basic income programs, which provide monthly payments instead of a one-time sum, aiming to provide a steady source of income to families in need.

Not Just About Money

While financial relief is a significant part of the initiative, the Michigan government is also taking steps to enhance its citizens’ quality of life. This includes exploring incentives for people to move to the state and the introduction of a new department focused on lifelong learning. Additionally, legislative measures are being taken to expand voter registration and restrict convicted domestic abusers from owning firearms.

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

