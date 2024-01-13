en English
Michigan Engulfed in Snowstorm: Widespread Power Outages Reported

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:51 am EST
Michigan Engulfed in Snowstorm: Widespread Power Outages Reported

Friday afternoon saw Michigan engulfed in a fierce snowstorm, blanketing the state in a white shroud. The storm’s aftermath was a panorama of icy conditions, thundersnow, strong winds, and widespread power outages. The snowfall varied across the state, with the Metro Detroit area reporting between 2.3 to 7 inches. More remote regions such as West Branch noted a significant 15 inches, while Champion in the Upper Peninsula bore the brunt with a massive 26 inches of snowfall, as reported by a Cooperative Observer Network volunteer. The storm data was meticulously tracked by the National Weather Service and Iowa State University.

A Statewide Power Crisis

The storm unleashed more than just snow; it brought with it a cascade of power outages. Over 64,900 DTE customers and 26,200 Consumer Energy customers were left powerless in the frosty weather. The situation prompted the opening of warming centers and charging stations in several cities. In the face of the storm, winter warnings were issued across various parts of Michigan, with blizzard conditions expected in the northern Lower Peninsula and eastern Upper Peninsula.

Roads Turn Treacherous

The snowstorm’s wrath was not limited to power lines but also made its presence felt on the roads. Multiple accidents were reported across Michigan as the snowstorm laid a thick, treacherous blanket of snow on the streets. The authorities urged citizens to reduce speed and exercise extreme caution while driving in these hazardous conditions.

Responding to the Crisis

Utility companies swung into action to address the power outages. DTE Energy deployed its entire Storm Incident Command structure, mobilizing thousands to assist with restoration efforts. The company also urged the public to maintain a safe distance of 25 feet from any downed wires. All the while, the freezing temperatures were turning precipitation into ice, raising concerns about snow and ice buildup on tree branches and power lines. Despite the adversities, the spirit of Michigan stood resilient, ready to weather the storm.

United States Weather
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

