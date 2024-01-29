Michigan Department of Natural Resources Offers Seasonal Conservation Jobs

The Department of Natural Resources in Michigan is opening its doors to temporary outdoor job enthusiasts who are passionate about conservation. With a range of positions available and a focus on essential wildlife tasks, these opportunities are an open call to college students kick-starting their careers, retirees looking for part-time engagement, and anyone with a deep-seated desire to work in nature's lap.

Job Titles and Wages

Among the positions on offer are the spring non-career wildlife assistant and spring non-career wildlife state worker. The employment tenure stretches from May to September, with hourly wages oscillating between $15 to $19.78, depending on the job title.

Aiding the Department's Busy Season

These roles have been structured to offer additional support during the department's peak season. The responsibilities encompass wildlife habitat maintenance, landscaping, facility maintenance, and tasks associated with wildlife sample collection and surveys.

The Value of Temporary Jobs

John Darling, a seasoned wildlife technician at the department, underscores the value of these temporary jobs. While not being a prerequisite for a career in wildlife, they nonetheless offer invaluable experience and networking opportunities. This can be instrumental in bolstering one's resume and exploring career interests more deeply.

The application deadline is February 5th. Potential applicants can find the job postings on the Michigan Department of Natural Resources website by searching for 'wildlife' within the wildlife division.