en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Michigan Court Affirms Trump’s Listing on 2024 Primary Ballot

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:29 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 7:57 am EST
Michigan Court Affirms Trump’s Listing on 2024 Primary Ballot

Michigan’s Supreme Court has confirmed former President Donald J. Trump’s inclusion on the state’s 2024 primary ballot, sparking speculation about his continued influence in U.S. politics and a potential presidential run. This decision comes despite the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling to remove Trump from the state’s 2024 Republican primary ballot due to his involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Trump’s Potential 2024 Presidential Run

The court’s order blocks efforts to remove Trump from the 2024 ballot under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution. Trump has praised the Michigan Supreme Court’s order on his Truth Social platform, expressing satisfaction over the court’s rejection of what he described as the ‘Desperate Democrat attempt’ to bar him from the 2024 Presidential Election. Trump’s campaign has indicated an intent to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review the Colorado decision.

Contrasting Court Decisions

The Michigan case was brought by four voters and an advocacy group, arguing that Trump is disqualified from public office due to his conduct surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The Michigan Court of Claims and Court of Appeals rejected the challenge, stating that the decision of who to place on the primary ballot is determined by the political parties and individual candidates.

Implications and Future Challenges

The court’s decision does not prevent voters from contesting Trump’s eligibility to appear on the general election ballot if he wins the Republican nomination. Meanwhile, similar challenges have proceeded in dozens of other states. Last week, the Colorado Supreme Court became the first court in the country to declare Trump ineligible to run. Trump’s lawyers have also asked Maine’s Democratic Secretary of State to disqualify herself from deciding whether the former president can be on that state’s primary ballot. The contrasting rulings in Michigan and Colorado add uncertainty to the political landscape surrounding Trump’s potential 2024 run.

0
United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Wall Street: Mixed Opening with S&P 500 Close to All-Time High

By Safak Costu

Advancements in Pain Management in Rheumatology: A 2023 Perspective

By BNN Correspondents

Nasdaq 100 Index Futures Indicate a Promising 2024

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Indo-Pacific in 2023: A 'Decisive' Year of Rising Tensions with China

By Aqsa Younas Rana

New ID Docuseries Delves into The Curious Case of Natalia Grace ...
@Society · 14 mins
New ID Docuseries Delves into The Curious Case of Natalia Grace ...
heart comment 0
New York’s Legal Scene in 2023: A Year of Transformations and Challenges

By Aqsa Younas Rana

New York's Legal Scene in 2023: A Year of Transformations and Challenges
Ted Pick, Veteran Banker, to Take the Helm as Morgan Stanley’s New CEO

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Ted Pick, Veteran Banker, to Take the Helm as Morgan Stanley's New CEO
Adam Benjamin: Fidelity’s Top Fund Manager Outperforms with Insight into Semiconductor Market

By Safak Costu

Adam Benjamin: Fidelity's Top Fund Manager Outperforms with Insight into Semiconductor Market
Iran’s Foreign Minister Points to a Shift in Global Power Dynamics

By Momen Zellmi

Iran's Foreign Minister Points to a Shift in Global Power Dynamics
Latest Headlines
World News
Street-Legal Race Engine Car: A Novelty Hits the Automobile Market
23 seconds
Street-Legal Race Engine Car: A Novelty Hits the Automobile Market
Dengue Outbreak in Argentina Triggers Epidemiological Alert
8 mins
Dengue Outbreak in Argentina Triggers Epidemiological Alert
Somali Journalists Union Champions Press Freedom, Calls for Presidential Dialogue
9 mins
Somali Journalists Union Champions Press Freedom, Calls for Presidential Dialogue
Raj Thackeray Meets Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde: A Political Convergence Ahead of Elections
9 mins
Raj Thackeray Meets Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde: A Political Convergence Ahead of Elections
COVID Variant JN.1 and Entertainment Trends: A Glimpse into Health and Lifestyle Developments
11 mins
COVID Variant JN.1 and Entertainment Trends: A Glimpse into Health and Lifestyle Developments
Rising Covid-19 Cases in Karnataka Amid Social Unrest & Language Politics
11 mins
Rising Covid-19 Cases in Karnataka Amid Social Unrest & Language Politics
Nollywood Actors' Reluctance to Enroll in Health Insurance Plan Alarms AGN
11 mins
Nollywood Actors' Reluctance to Enroll in Health Insurance Plan Alarms AGN
Delhi Water Minister Calls for Urgency in Ammonia Treatment Plant Construction
12 mins
Delhi Water Minister Calls for Urgency in Ammonia Treatment Plant Construction
Tragic Christmas Eve Loss: Sydney Nurse Ashley Denness Dies Unexpectedly in Queensland
13 mins
Tragic Christmas Eve Loss: Sydney Nurse Ashley Denness Dies Unexpectedly in Queensland
Iran's Foreign Minister Points to a Shift in Global Power Dynamics
19 mins
Iran's Foreign Minister Points to a Shift in Global Power Dynamics
A Look Back at 2023: A Year of Unforgettable Sports Moments
41 mins
A Look Back at 2023: A Year of Unforgettable Sports Moments
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
2 hours
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
2 hours
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
2 hours
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
2 hours
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
3 hours
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
3 hours
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
3 hours
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app