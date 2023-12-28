Michigan Court Affirms Trump’s Listing on 2024 Primary Ballot

Michigan’s Supreme Court has confirmed former President Donald J. Trump’s inclusion on the state’s 2024 primary ballot, sparking speculation about his continued influence in U.S. politics and a potential presidential run. This decision comes despite the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling to remove Trump from the state’s 2024 Republican primary ballot due to his involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Trump’s Potential 2024 Presidential Run

The court’s order blocks efforts to remove Trump from the 2024 ballot under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution. Trump has praised the Michigan Supreme Court’s order on his Truth Social platform, expressing satisfaction over the court’s rejection of what he described as the ‘Desperate Democrat attempt’ to bar him from the 2024 Presidential Election. Trump’s campaign has indicated an intent to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review the Colorado decision.

Contrasting Court Decisions

The Michigan case was brought by four voters and an advocacy group, arguing that Trump is disqualified from public office due to his conduct surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The Michigan Court of Claims and Court of Appeals rejected the challenge, stating that the decision of who to place on the primary ballot is determined by the political parties and individual candidates.

Implications and Future Challenges

The court’s decision does not prevent voters from contesting Trump’s eligibility to appear on the general election ballot if he wins the Republican nomination. Meanwhile, similar challenges have proceeded in dozens of other states. Last week, the Colorado Supreme Court became the first court in the country to declare Trump ineligible to run. Trump’s lawyers have also asked Maine’s Democratic Secretary of State to disqualify herself from deciding whether the former president can be on that state’s primary ballot. The contrasting rulings in Michigan and Colorado add uncertainty to the political landscape surrounding Trump’s potential 2024 run.