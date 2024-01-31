Michigan Considers $50M Grant for Highland Copper's Copperwood Project

In a pivotal move, the State of Michigan is contemplating a $50 million grant allocation to Canadian corporation, Highland Copper, for its Copperwood Project in the Upper Peninsula. The Michigan Strategic Fund Board held a special meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 30, to deliberate on this proposition, but the decision was deferred for further review by the Finance and Investment Subcommittee.

Highland Copper's Copperwood Project: A Potential Game-Changer

The Copperwood Project, a proposed $425 million mine spearheaded by Highland Copper, has been in the works for over a decade in Gogebic County. The project gained its fully permitted status in early 2023 and has since garnered strong local support, with more than 20 local government units and a plethora of businesses and organizations backing its establishment.

The project's economic significance is undeniable as it is projected to create approximately 380 jobs, providing a much-needed economic stimulus to the region. The $50 million grant, if approved, would not only reinforce the project's financing but could also act as a catalyst in securing additional funding.

Towards a Clean Energy Transition

The Copperwood Project resonates with Michigan's focus on mobility and electrification, potentially emerging as a key domestic source of copper for the clean energy transition. Copper, a vital component in electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure, is expected to see escalating demand in the coming years.

The Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve Fund (SOAR)

The grant in consideration for Highland Copper comes from the Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve Fund (SOAR). The fund aims to establish investment-ready sites to attract and foster investment within the state, thereby promoting economic growth and development.

Interim CEO of Highland Copper, Barry O'Shea, has expressed his eagerness to address any queries the MSF Board might have in the ensuing period, demonstrating the company's commitment to transparency and progress. As the decision awaits, the Copperwood Project stands as a beacon of potential growth and sustainability for Michigan.