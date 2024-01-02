en English
Local News

Michigan City’s Pothole Turned Living Room Sparks Viral Sensation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:41 pm EST
In the city of Grand Haven, Michigan, a large pothole has been transformed into a public spectacle, an outdoor living room, bringing humor and attention to the city’s infrastructure issues. A recliner, initially placed in the pothole, sparked this comical trend which quickly went viral thanks to the efforts of local resident, Cory Denny, who shared photos of the stunt online.

From Humble Pothole to Viral Sensation

The original black leather recliner, a jocular symbol of the city’s infrastructure woes, mysteriously disappeared only to resurface later on Facebook Marketplace with a whopping $1,000 price tag. In its stead, a blue armchair was placed in the pothole, marking the beginning of an entire outdoor living room setup. Locals, drawn by the humor and novelty of the situation, added more furniture, effectively turning the pothole into a full-blown living room display.

A Social Media Stir

The pothole, now a local attraction, drew visitors from neighboring towns who came to pose for pictures with the makeshift living room. The installation served as both a light-hearted distraction and a public reminder of the city’s infrastructure challenges. However, despite the amusement it provided, there was a unanimous acknowledgment among the locals that the pothole posed a safety risk and required immediate attention.

City’s Response to the Pothole Issue

The city’s Department of Public Works, led by Director Derek Gajdos, clarified that the city was not responsible for the repair of the pothole as it was located on private property. Instead, City Council Member Ryan Cummins revealed that discussions were underway with the property owner to address the issue, expressing optimism that the pothole would soon be fixed. The ongoing saga of the pothole, while humorous, underscores the necessity of maintaining and repairing city infrastructure for the safety and well-being of its residents.

Local News United States
BNN Correspondents

