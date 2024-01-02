en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Michigan Celebrates Historic $842.4 Million Powerball Jackpot Win

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:28 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:58 am EST
Michigan Celebrates Historic $842.4 Million Powerball Jackpot Win

A historic Powerball ticket sold in Michigan has resulted in an unprecedented jackpot win of $842.4 million. Marking the first-time the Powerball jackpot has been claimed on New Year’s Day since the game’s inception in 1992, this jackpot stands as the fifth-largest in Powerball history and the tenth-largest in U.S. lottery history.

Historic Win for Michigan

The winning ticket was purchased at the Food Castle in Grand Blanc, Michigan. This marks a significant victory for the Great Lake State, which saw the Powerball jackpot bloom over 35 drawings since mid-October, with no winners until now. The winning numbers for the January 1 drawing were 12, 21, 42, 44, 49, and the red Powerball 1.

(Read Also: Buffalo Bulls vs. Central Michigan Chippewas: A Crucial NCAA College Basketball Showdown)

Prize Payout Options

The fortunate ticket holder now stands at a crossroads between choosing an annuity option or a lump sum cash payout, both presented before taxes. The estimated cash value for the drawing is a staggering $425.2 million. The Powerball also offers an opportunity for winners to increase their prize amounts through the Power Play option, which costs an additional $1.

(Read Also: Michigan’s Wrongful Imprisonment Compensation Act: A Barrier to Justice?)

Unprecedented Odds

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are a daunting 1 in 292.2 million, making this win all the more remarkable. Powerball tickets are available for purchase in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. As the dust settles on this historic win, the Powerball jackpot resets to $20 million, with the next drawing set for Wednesday.

Read More

0
Business United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

FTSE 100 at 40: A Testament to Resilience Amid Underperformance

By Nimrah Khatoon

Vertex Energy Inc Experiences a Dip in Stock Price Amidst Strategic Financial Moves

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Nani's Indian Kitchen: A Story of Resilience Amidst Financial Challenges

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Viet Nam's Ambitious Plan to Revamp Its Stock Market by 2030

By Ayesha Mumtaz

PepsiCo Emerges as a Promising Investment as FED Plans Interest Rate C ...
@Business · 2 mins
PepsiCo Emerges as a Promising Investment as FED Plans Interest Rate C ...
heart comment 0
Top 12 REITs to Invest in 2024: A Comprehensive Analysis

By BNN Correspondents

Top 12 REITs to Invest in 2024: A Comprehensive Analysis
Portillo’s and Sweetgreen: A Tale of Two Fast-Casual Chains in Q3 2023

By Hadeel Hashem

Portillo's and Sweetgreen: A Tale of Two Fast-Casual Chains in Q3 2023
Prominent Ethereum Whale Makes Strategic Move into DeFi Project Retik Finance

By BNN Correspondents

Prominent Ethereum Whale Makes Strategic Move into DeFi Project Retik Finance
Bio-Key International Inc. Sees Significant Stock Price Movement; Collaborates with Judiciary Police of Portugal

By Shivani Chauhan

Bio-Key International Inc. Sees Significant Stock Price Movement; Collaborates with Judiciary Police of Portugal
Latest Headlines
World News
France to Stop Accepting Foreign-Trained Imams in Bid to Curb Influence
1 min
France to Stop Accepting Foreign-Trained Imams in Bid to Curb Influence
Kansas City Royals' Strategic Line-Up Decisions: Spring Training and Beyond
2 mins
Kansas City Royals' Strategic Line-Up Decisions: Spring Training and Beyond
Japan Earthquake: Death Toll Rises to 48, Rescue Operations Continue Amid Aftershocks
2 mins
Japan Earthquake: Death Toll Rises to 48, Rescue Operations Continue Amid Aftershocks
Adele Roberts to Compete in Dancing On Ice Following Cancer Recovery
2 mins
Adele Roberts to Compete in Dancing On Ice Following Cancer Recovery
Washington Commanders Gear Up for Major Overhaul After Disappointing Season
2 mins
Washington Commanders Gear Up for Major Overhaul After Disappointing Season
Aortic Aneurysms and Atherosclerosis: An Unexpected Protective Relationship
3 mins
Aortic Aneurysms and Atherosclerosis: An Unexpected Protective Relationship
Clare's Minor Hurling Team Clinches First All-Ireland Championship in 26 Years
3 mins
Clare's Minor Hurling Team Clinches First All-Ireland Championship in 26 Years
Oklahoma State Football: Navigating the Offseason Challenges
3 mins
Oklahoma State Football: Navigating the Offseason Challenges
Kip Sabian Opens Up About His Partnership with The Butcher and The Blade in AEW
3 mins
Kip Sabian Opens Up About His Partnership with The Butcher and The Blade in AEW
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
2 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
4 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
6 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
7 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
8 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app