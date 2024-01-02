Michigan Celebrates Historic $842.4 Million Powerball Jackpot Win

A historic Powerball ticket sold in Michigan has resulted in an unprecedented jackpot win of $842.4 million. Marking the first-time the Powerball jackpot has been claimed on New Year’s Day since the game’s inception in 1992, this jackpot stands as the fifth-largest in Powerball history and the tenth-largest in U.S. lottery history.

Historic Win for Michigan

The winning ticket was purchased at the Food Castle in Grand Blanc, Michigan. This marks a significant victory for the Great Lake State, which saw the Powerball jackpot bloom over 35 drawings since mid-October, with no winners until now. The winning numbers for the January 1 drawing were 12, 21, 42, 44, 49, and the red Powerball 1.

Prize Payout Options

The fortunate ticket holder now stands at a crossroads between choosing an annuity option or a lump sum cash payout, both presented before taxes. The estimated cash value for the drawing is a staggering $425.2 million. The Powerball also offers an opportunity for winners to increase their prize amounts through the Power Play option, which costs an additional $1.

Unprecedented Odds

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are a daunting 1 in 292.2 million, making this win all the more remarkable. Powerball tickets are available for purchase in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. As the dust settles on this historic win, the Powerball jackpot resets to $20 million, with the next drawing set for Wednesday.

