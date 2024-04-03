Michelle Obama Lauds Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter': A Game-Changing Album Redefining Music and Culture

Michelle Obama is singing Beyoncé's praises! And probably a few songs from Cowboy Carter, too! On Tuesday, the former First Lady of the United States, 60, shared her appreciation for the 32-time Grammy winner's dedication to music, calling her both "a record-breaker and history-maker."

"With Cowboy Carter, you have changed the game once again by helping redefine a music genre and transform our culture. I am so proud of you!" Obama said of Beyoncé's eighth studio album — also known as Act II of her Renaissance album.

Beyoncé's Cultural Impact through 'Cowboy Carter'

In her statement, shared via Instagram, she considered the new release to be "a reminder that despite everything we've been through to be heard, seen, and recognized, we can still dance, sing, and be who we are unapologetically."

Obama extended her support for the project, adding that it's a reminder of power that we all have inside of us. "There's power in our history, in our joy, and in our votes — and we can each use our own gifts and talents to make our voices heard on the issues that matter most to us," her photo caption continued.

The Significance of Voting Highlighted by Michelle Obama

In her lengthy post, Obama called upon her supporters to show up "at the ballot box this year." "The issues that impact us most are on the ballot across the country — from equal pay and racial justice to reproductive healthcare and climate change. And as Queen Bey says at the end of Ya Ya, we need to 'keep the faith' and 'VOTE!' " the Harvard Law alum wrote, referencing one of the 27 songs featured on the album.

Previous Support and Ongoing Advocacy

And this isn't the first time Obama has shared her support for the superstar. In a June 2022 tweet, the Chicago native shared her excitement for one of the entertainer's projects at the time.

"Queen Beyonce, you've done it again!" Obama wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). "'Break My Soul' is the song we all need right now, and I can't help but dance and sing along while listening to it. Can't wait for the album!" The upbeat, house music track was the lead single from Renaissance, Act I.