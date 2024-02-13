Michelle Buteau's 'Survival of the Thickest' Gets Second Season

Michelle Buteau's "Survival of the Thickest" Scores Second Season

In a triumphant announcement on Instagram, comedian Michelle Buteau revealed the renewal of her hit Netflix series "Survival of the Thickest" for a second season. The comedy-drama, which premiered last summer, follows the life of Mavis Beaumont, a plus-sized Black woman in her 40s navigating love, career, and self-acceptance in New York City.

Based on Buteau's Essays

The series draws inspiration from Buteau's own book of essays, offering an authentic and refreshing perspective on the complexities of modern life. "Survival of the Thickest" resonates with audiences due to its relatable storytelling and bold exploration of body positivity.

Mavis Beaumont: A Character to Root For

Centering around Mavis Beaumont, a plus-sized stylist determined to rebuild her life after a breakup, the show delves into the challenges and triumphs of a woman striving to find her place in the world. With her chosen family by her side, Mavis navigates the ups and downs of dating, career advancement, and self-discovery.

A Stellar Cast and Crew

Buteau leads an impressive cast, including Tone Bell, Tasha Smith, and Taylor Selé. The first season featured guest appearances from notable personalities such as Garcelle Beauvais and Michelle Visage. Danielle Sanchez-Witzel serves as the showrunner, ensuring a well-rounded and engaging narrative.

A Winning Formula

The success of "Survival of the Thickest" can be attributed to its unique blend of humor, heart, and social commentary. The series has received critical acclaim, earning an 85% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and seven NAACP Image Awards nominations. The renewal for a second season speaks volumes about the show's impact and the demand for diverse storytelling.

What's Next for "Survival of the Thickest"?

While details about the upcoming season remain under wraps, fans can expect the return of their favorite characters and the introduction of new faces. The release date and episode count for season 2 have not been announced, but anticipation is already building for Mavis Beaumont's next chapter.

In addition to the series renewal, Buteau will also return to Netflix with her second comedy special. This continued collaboration demonstrates the strong relationship between the comedian and the streaming platform, as well as their commitment to amplifying diverse voices.

As "Survival of the Thickest" continues to break boundaries and challenge stereotypes, viewers are eager to see what's in store for Mavis and her chosen family. The second season promises to deliver more laughs, heartfelt moments, and insightful commentary on the complexities of modern life.