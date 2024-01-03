en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fashion

Michael Strahan Teases ‘Epic Announcement’ for His MSX Clothing Brand

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:46 am EST
Michael Strahan Teases ‘Epic Announcement’ for His MSX Clothing Brand

Former NFL Hall of Famer and renowned television personality, Michael Strahan, has sparked intrigue with a recent social media post hinting at a significant announcement associated with his clothing label. The cryptic Instagram update, which showcased two jackets, has led to widespread speculation that the revelation could be an expansion of the MSX by Michael Strahan range, a line of NFL-licensed apparel.

MSX Range: The Intersection of Fashion and Football

Launched in 2015, the Michael Strahan Brand offers an extensive array of products, extending from tailored suits to skincare commodities. However, it’s the MSX collection that has garnered considerable attention for its unique blend of style and sport. The imminent unveiling, suspected to be tied with the forthcoming Super Bowl LVIII, has been teased not only by Strahan himself but also through the official Instagram page of his brand.

From Gridiron to Glamour: Strahan’s Post-Retirement Journey

Strahan’s post-NFL career has been marked by a successful transition into the television industry, where he currently serves as a Fox NFL Sunday analyst and a host on Good Morning America. His clothing brand is another testament to his entrepreneurial spirit, providing a platform for the former New York Giants star to merge his passion for sports and fashion.

A Personal Transformation: Strahan’s Health Overhaul

In a candid interview with Men’s Health, Strahan revealed a significant lifestyle shift since retiring from professional football in 2008. His pre-game rituals once included indulging in fast food, a habit he has since replaced with a health-oriented regimen. Today, Strahan maintains his fitness through regular cardio workouts and yoga, illustrating a commitment to wellness that echoes through his personal and professional life.

As anticipation builds for the ‘epic announcement’ regarding the MSX x STARTER Super Bowl Collection, fans of Michael Strahan – the athlete, television personality, and fashion entrepreneur – eagerly await the next chapter in his multifaceted career.

0
Fashion NFL United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Stradivarius Sweater Sells Out Rapidly as Inditex Sales Season Approaches

By Safak Costu

Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat

By Muhammad Jawad

Stray Kids’ Styling Controversy: Fans Demand Change, Send Protest Trucks to JYP Entertainment

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Winter Chic: Top Four Sweater Trends of 2023

By Salman Khan

Adidas Unveils Ultraboost Light Shoes with Unique 'Scuff Mark' Design ...
@Fashion · 4 mins
Adidas Unveils Ultraboost Light Shoes with Unique 'Scuff Mark' Design ...
heart comment 0
Digital Brands Group Eyes Enhanced Shareholder Value in 2024

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Digital Brands Group Eyes Enhanced Shareholder Value in 2024
Weddings in 2024: A Blend of Tradition and Personalization

By Nimrah Khatoon

Weddings in 2024: A Blend of Tradition and Personalization
Ayanda Thabethe Spotlights the Versatility of Clip-in Extensions at Fenty Beauty Launch

By Mazhar Abbas

Ayanda Thabethe Spotlights the Versatility of Clip-in Extensions at Fenty Beauty Launch
Converse Reveals Fashion ‘Ins and Outs’ for 2024, Sparks TikTok Trend

By Salman Akhtar

Converse Reveals Fashion 'Ins and Outs' for 2024, Sparks TikTok Trend
Latest Headlines
World News
Talkspace's New Campaign Challenges Traditional New Year's Resolutions, Advocates Mental Health Prioritization
58 seconds
Talkspace's New Campaign Challenges Traditional New Year's Resolutions, Advocates Mental Health Prioritization
The Critical Role of Neuromuscular Monitoring in Anesthesia
1 min
The Critical Role of Neuromuscular Monitoring in Anesthesia
Tennessee's SNAP Benefits Processing Delays: A Crisis Unfolding
2 mins
Tennessee's SNAP Benefits Processing Delays: A Crisis Unfolding
Luke Littler on the Verge of History in World Darts Championship Final
2 mins
Luke Littler on the Verge of History in World Darts Championship Final
PHSO Nearing Conclusion of State Pension Age Mismanagement Investigation
3 mins
PHSO Nearing Conclusion of State Pension Age Mismanagement Investigation
Mark Wright Praises Michelle Keegan's Performance, Couple's Luxurious Mansion Makes Headlines
3 mins
Mark Wright Praises Michelle Keegan's Performance, Couple's Luxurious Mansion Makes Headlines
McIlroy Softens Stance on LIV Golf, Calls for Unity and Investment in Grassroots
3 mins
McIlroy Softens Stance on LIV Golf, Calls for Unity and Investment in Grassroots
Osoba Discusses Nigeria's Economic Challenges, Subsidy Removal, and More
3 mins
Osoba Discusses Nigeria's Economic Challenges, Subsidy Removal, and More
Luke Littler: The Young Prodigy Redefining the World of Darts
3 mins
Luke Littler: The Young Prodigy Redefining the World of Darts
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
18 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
33 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app