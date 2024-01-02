Michael Strahan Celebrates Daughter’s Modeling Milestone with Sephora

On the eve of a new year, Michael Strahan, the former professional football player turned Good Morning America co-anchor, had a special reason to celebrate. His daughter, Isabella, 20, a student at the University of Southern California, had achieved a significant milestone in her burgeoning modeling career. Strahan took to Instagram to announce Isabella’s feature in a major campaign for beauty retailer Sephora, her image captured elegantly in Paris, France, endorsing the brand’s gravity-defying curl mascara.

Isabella Strahan: An Aspiring Model

Isabella is no stranger to the modeling world. Before graduating high school, she made her runway debut at the Sherri Hill fashion show, gaining early exposure to the industry. Now, she’s taken a significant leap forward, landing a campaign with an internationally recognized beauty brand.

A Father’s Pride

Strahan, a figure well-known for his achievements in sports and television, couldn’t contain his excitement at his daughter’s accomplishment. His Instagram post revealed a father’s pride, commending his daughter’s success in modeling. Strahan is a father of four, with his other daughter, Sophia, currently attending Duke University, and two other children from a previous marriage.

Family Support and Future Endeavors

Strahan’s family, including Isabella’s mother, Jean Muggli, joined him in expressing their excitement about Isabella’s achievement. The family has a history of supporting each other in their individual pursuits. They were right by Strahan’s side when he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier this month. Strahan, who has been a GMA co-anchor since 2016, recently solidified his career in television, signing a four-year deal with ABC News.