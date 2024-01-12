Michael Lach Appointed as New Superintendent of Hinsdale Township High School District 86

Hinsdale Township High School District 86, amid administrative turbulence, has welcomed a new superintendent, Michael Lach, announced on January 10. Lach, currently serving as the assistant superintendent for Township High School District 113 in Highland Park and Deerfield, is set to begin his term on July 1, under a three-year contract with an annual salary of $255,000.

Bringing Extensive Experience to the Table

In a career spanning over three decades, Lach has held significant roles in the Chicago Public School system, the University of Chicago, and the U.S. Department of Education during Obama’s presidency. Despite this being his first superintendent role, his substantial contribution to science and math curricula and his considerable experience in STEM education policy and administration is expected to bring valuable insights to the district.

A Comprehensive Selection Process

The appointment of Michael Lach is the outcome of a comprehensive search process, which involved stakeholder feedback gathered through surveys, focus groups, and forums. This thorough process aimed to ensure that the selected candidate would not only be capable of handling the administrative responsibilities but also be committed to enhancing the overall educational environment of the district.

A Time of Administrative Change

Lach’s appointment comes in the wake of administrative changes in the district, following the resignation of co-superintendent Linda Yonke and the ousting of former superintendent Tammy Prentiss. This period also saw the resignation of two board members since September, adding to the district’s tumultuous year. Lach replaces interim superintendent Raymond Lechner and has expressed his honor and excitement about his new role. His key focus will be on harnessing the potential of all students in the District 86.