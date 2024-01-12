en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Michael Lach Appointed as New Superintendent of Hinsdale Township High School District 86

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:51 am EST
Michael Lach Appointed as New Superintendent of Hinsdale Township High School District 86

Hinsdale Township High School District 86, amid administrative turbulence, has welcomed a new superintendent, Michael Lach, announced on January 10. Lach, currently serving as the assistant superintendent for Township High School District 113 in Highland Park and Deerfield, is set to begin his term on July 1, under a three-year contract with an annual salary of $255,000.

Bringing Extensive Experience to the Table

In a career spanning over three decades, Lach has held significant roles in the Chicago Public School system, the University of Chicago, and the U.S. Department of Education during Obama’s presidency. Despite this being his first superintendent role, his substantial contribution to science and math curricula and his considerable experience in STEM education policy and administration is expected to bring valuable insights to the district.

A Comprehensive Selection Process

The appointment of Michael Lach is the outcome of a comprehensive search process, which involved stakeholder feedback gathered through surveys, focus groups, and forums. This thorough process aimed to ensure that the selected candidate would not only be capable of handling the administrative responsibilities but also be committed to enhancing the overall educational environment of the district.

A Time of Administrative Change

Lach’s appointment comes in the wake of administrative changes in the district, following the resignation of co-superintendent Linda Yonke and the ousting of former superintendent Tammy Prentiss. This period also saw the resignation of two board members since September, adding to the district’s tumultuous year. Lach replaces interim superintendent Raymond Lechner and has expressed his honor and excitement about his new role. His key focus will be on harnessing the potential of all students in the District 86.

0
Education United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
3 seconds ago
Dismissal Proceedings Initiated Following Abuse Allegations at Nicely Elementary School
In a critical development, the Greensburg Salem school board has initiated dismissal proceedings against three employees following grave allegations of abuse towards special needs students at Nicely Elementary School. The accused, including special education teacher Brooke Stanko and teacher’s aide Teri Kepchia, are charged with endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, failure to report
Dismissal Proceedings Initiated Following Abuse Allegations at Nicely Elementary School
A New Chapter for CSU: Andrew G. Clark Building Set for Major Renovation
2 mins ago
A New Chapter for CSU: Andrew G. Clark Building Set for Major Renovation
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Boosts University of Cincinnati's Computing Power with Significant Donation
7 mins ago
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Boosts University of Cincinnati's Computing Power with Significant Donation
Zimbabwe Bids Farewell to Bishop Alexio Churu Muchabaiwa, a Beacon of Unity and Service
18 seconds ago
Zimbabwe Bids Farewell to Bishop Alexio Churu Muchabaiwa, a Beacon of Unity and Service
Candice Warner Champions Campaign to Curb Drowning on Unpatrolled Beaches
25 seconds ago
Candice Warner Champions Campaign to Curb Drowning on Unpatrolled Beaches
Houston High School's Anna Katherine Davis Wins Milken Educator Award
1 min ago
Houston High School's Anna Katherine Davis Wins Milken Educator Award
Latest Headlines
World News
Morning Sunlight Exposure: A Boost for Energy and Circadian Rhythm, Say Health Experts
13 seconds
Morning Sunlight Exposure: A Boost for Energy and Circadian Rhythm, Say Health Experts
Hamilton Non-Profits Aim to Combat Opioid Crisis with Innovative Shelter Project
1 min
Hamilton Non-Profits Aim to Combat Opioid Crisis with Innovative Shelter Project
Arthrosamid: The New Era Treatment for Osteoarthritis Knee Pain
1 min
Arthrosamid: The New Era Treatment for Osteoarthritis Knee Pain
22 Years of Guantánamo: A Testimony to Unresolved Injustice
1 min
22 Years of Guantánamo: A Testimony to Unresolved Injustice
Carroll County Commissioners Address Triumphs and Trials in State of the County Speech
1 min
Carroll County Commissioners Address Triumphs and Trials in State of the County Speech
Ladyjacks vs. Trailblazers: A Crucial Western Athletic Conference Showdown
2 mins
Ladyjacks vs. Trailblazers: A Crucial Western Athletic Conference Showdown
St. Louis Blues Announce Lineup Changes Ahead of Game Against New York Rangers
2 mins
St. Louis Blues Announce Lineup Changes Ahead of Game Against New York Rangers
UCLA Bruins Offensive Line: Navigating Challenges and Building for the Future
3 mins
UCLA Bruins Offensive Line: Navigating Challenges and Building for the Future
Carrie Bradshaw: A Comeback Journey Through the Houston Half Marathon
3 mins
Carrie Bradshaw: A Comeback Journey Through the Houston Half Marathon
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
16 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
17 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
17 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
20 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
22 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app