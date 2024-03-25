Michael Jackson Biopic 'Michael' Expands Cast: Kat Graham as Diana Ross, Kendrick Sampson as Quincy Jones

Lionsgate's upcoming biopic Michael, centered on the life of pop icon Michael Jackson, has recently unveiled an exciting expansion to its cast. The film, set for a 2025 release, now includes Kat Graham as Diana Ross and Kendrick Sampson as Quincy Jones, among other notable additions, promising a comprehensive glimpse into Jackson's illustrious yet tumultuous journey.

Advertisment

Stellar Cast Announcement

On Monday, Lionsgate announced that the film would also feature Jessica Sula as La Toya Jackson, Liv Symone as Gladys Knight, and KeiLyn Durrel Jones as Billy Bray, Michael Jackson's longtime security. These new faces join a previously announced line-up including Jaafar Jackson, Michael's nephew, portraying the King of Pop himself. The casting choices have been met with enthusiasm, highlighting the filmmakers' commitment to authenticity and respect for the legendary figures being portrayed.

Behind The Scenes

Advertisment

Director Antoine Fuqua has expressed his excitement over the cast's ability to embody their roles, particularly praising Jaafar Jackson for his natural affinity with his uncle's spirit. The film, titled Michael, aims to delve into the singer's life, exploring his professional triumphs, personal struggles, and the complex man behind the global superstar facade. With a script that promises to honor Michael Jackson's legacy while offering an unflinching look at his challenges, anticipation for the 2025 release is growing.

Anticipated Release and Legacy

Michael is poised to offer an unprecedented look at Michael Jackson's life, with a focus on the people who shaped his career and personal life. As the release date approaches, fans and critics alike are eager to see how the film navigates the intricacies of Jackson's story, celebrating his musical genius while addressing the controversies that surrounded him. The film's comprehensive casting and dedicated creative team suggest a biopic that seeks to understand the man behind the music, making Michael one of the most anticipated films of 2025.

As the project moves forward, the inclusion of such a diverse and talented cast not only enriches the narrative but also ensures that the legacy of Michael Jackson and those close to him is portrayed with the depth and nuance it deserves. With the world watching, the film promises to be a landmark in biographical storytelling, offering insights into the life of one of music's most enigmatic figures.