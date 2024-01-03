Michael Dell to Participate in Bernstein-Hosted Fireside Chat

Michael Dell, the chairman and chief executive officer of Dell Technologies, is set to participate in a virtual fireside chat hosted by Bernstein on January 9, 2024. This event will be accessible via a live webcast, and a replay will be hosted on Dell Technologies’ Investor Relations page.

A Digital Future With Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, a renowned name in the technology sector, is known for its contribution to shaping the digital future. The company assists organizations and individuals in transforming how they work, live, and play. With a diverse and innovative portfolio catering to the needs of the data era, Dell Technologies has established itself as a significant player in the industry.

Impacting the Tech Landscape With Key Trademarks

The company is recognized for its numerous trademarks, including Dell, EMC, and Dell EMC, which are indicative of its broad influence in the technology industry. These trademarks have become synonymous with quality and innovation in the tech landscape, further solidifying Dell Technologies’ position as a leader.

Anticipating the Fireside Chat

The upcoming fireside chat will provide a platform for Michael Dell to share his insights, experiences, and future plans for Dell Technologies. Interested parties can access the event at 12:15 pm CT (1:15 pm ET) on January 9, 2024, through a live webcast. A replay of the chat will also be made available on the company’s Investor Relations webpage.