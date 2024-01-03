Michael Blowen Steps Down as President of Old Friends Horse Retirement Farm

From the glamour of Hollywood to the pastures of Kentucky, Michael Blowen’s life journey has been nothing short of remarkable. A former movie critic at the Boston Globe, Blowen traded in the red carpet for the racetrack, dedicating his life to the welfare of retired thoroughbred horses. His labor of love, Old Friends, a retirement farm in Kentucky, has been a sanctuary for hundreds of horses, including Kentucky Derby winners like Silver Charm. Now, at the age of 76, Blowen has decided to step down from his role as the president of Old Friends.

A New Chapter Begins

The reins of Old Friends will be handed over to John Nicholson, a former Kentucky Horse Park executive. Nicholson, like Blowen, has a deep-seated passion for equine welfare, making him a fitting successor. The transition will take place on February 1, but Blowen’s association with the farm will not end. He will continue to serve as a goodwill ambassador, engaging with visitors and leading tours, ensuring his legacy at the farm endures.

Legacy of Care

Over the past two decades, Old Friends has grown into a sprawling 240-acre haven for nearly 300 horses. The farm, which operates solely through donations, offers fans an opportunity to visit and interact with these majestic creatures. But the impact of the farm extends beyond Kentucky. Blowen’s efforts have brought horses back from overseas locations such as Japan, South Korea, and Italy, making Old Friends a symbol of equine welfare on an international level.

From Silver Screen to Green Pastures

Reflecting on his transition from covering movie stars to caring for retired racehorses, Blowen expresses a deep appreciation for his work at Old Friends. His passion for horses has not only transformed his life but also provided a much-needed sanctuary for these retired athletes. Despite stepping down from day-to-day operations, Blowen’s commitment to the cause remains unwavering, ensuring the continued success and growth of Old Friends.