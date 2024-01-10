Michael Bauer Celebrates One Year at Feizy: Fostering Growth and Innovation

With over two decades of experience in the interior design and home furnishings industries, Michael Bauer recently marked his first anniversary as the Director of Trade Relations at Feizy, an esteemed international rug brand. Bauer’s contributions to the industry, including his work with the Dallas Market Center and numerous trade organizations and nonprofits, have earned him widespread recognition. His accolades include the Kathy Hammond Industry Partner Award from the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) and the Legacy of Love award from Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS (DIFFA) Dallas.

Driving Growth and Fostering Relationships at Feizy

In his role at Feizy, Bauer is primarily responsible for supporting the national Interior Design Community, forging relationships with market centers, and spearheading the development of events and programming. His efforts have significantly contributed to the company’s growth, notably through the acquisition of new accounts, reactivation of dormant ones, and augmentation of event attendance and sales. Bauer’s collaboration with Feizy’s product team to integrate insights from the design community into the brand’s offerings demonstrates his commitment to creating products that resonate with the target market. His involvement in the creative design process and collaboration with the marketing team to create engaging programming for trade showrooms further underscores his multifaceted role within the company.

Experience That Shapes Impact

Bauer’s past experiences, including his tenure at The Mix at InDetail in Dallas, have significantly shaped his career in the design community. He has served on the board of the Interior Design Society (IDS) and actively participates in the Designers for Dogs initiative. These experiences have honed his industry knowledge and networking abilities, enabling him to make a significant impact in his current role at Feizy.

Looking Toward the Future

Looking ahead, Bauer is eagerly anticipating Feizy’s upcoming website launch, designed to enhance the business experience for the trade community. Moreover, the introduction of new collections at the Dallas and Las Vegas Markets is another exciting development on the horizon. In particular, Feizy plans to debut a new collection in collaboration with renowned designer Thom Felicia at the Fall High Point Market, promising an exciting blend of design innovation and craftsmanship.