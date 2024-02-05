Michael Baker International Settles Pay Discrimination Allegations, Agrees to Pay Back Wages

Engineering and consulting firm, Michael Baker International Inc., has resolved allegations of pay discrimination by consenting to pay $122,299 in back wages to four female employees. The U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs unearthed during a routine compliance review that the company infringed equal employment opportunity nondiscrimination requirements between January 2020 and June 2021.

Addressing the Pay Gap

As part of the conciliation agreement, Michael Baker International will execute a compensation analysis and implement salary adjustments to rectify any gender-related pay disparities. In addition, the company will evaluate its compensation system and deliver further training to managers to ensure future compliance. Despite the settlement, Michael Baker International denies any wrongdoing concerning the executive order cited by Labor Dept. officials.

The Executive Order in Focus

The executive order in question, Executive Order 11246, forbids federal contractors from discriminating in employment on several factors, including sex. This settlement arises amidst ongoing concerns about the wage gap between men and women. Recent analysis from the Pew Research Center reveals that women earn, on average, 82% of what men earn. This gap has closed by just $0.02 on the dollar between 2000 and 2022.

Advancing Pay Equality

Samuel Maiden, the regional director of the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs, underscored the importance of the agreement in advancing pay equality for women. This settlement is a significant step in ensuring that companies follow equal employment opportunity nondiscrimination requirements and contribute to narrowing the gender pay gap.