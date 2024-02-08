Michael B. Jordan: The Superhero Who Crafts Pasta Sauce

Michael B. Jordan, recognized for his on-screen heroics, reveals a different side of his persona, showcasing his culinary flair and passion for pasta sauce. The 'Black Panther' actor, in a recent candid interview, unfurled his day-to-day routine, proving there's more to him than meets the eye.

Amongst the diverse range of his interests, Jordan's love for cooking stands prominent. His fondness for the culinary arts extends beyond merely tasting exquisite dishes; he indulges in the creation process itself. Jordan particularly enjoys making pasta sauce, a skill he is continually perfecting.

The Iron Man Off-screen

Ironing, a chore for some, is therapeutic for Jordan. He finds calm in the process, appreciating the immediate gratification of seeing wrinkles vanish. This routine, he believes, keeps him grounded and offers a sense of normalcy amidst his stardom.

Driving is another activity Jordan relishes. He cherishes the solitude it offers, allowing him to decompress and gather his thoughts. His day also incorporates rigorous workout sessions, a testament to his dedication to physical fitness. This commitment is evident in his collaboration with director Ryan Coogler, where he notably portrays physically demanding roles.

Jordan's preferences extend to his style as well, favoring minimalistic jewelry that complements his persona. His guiding principle in life is straightforward: Always keep learning. It's this advice that has steered him in his journey, from superhero roles to mastering the art of pasta sauce.