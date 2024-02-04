Michael B. Jordan Hosts Brunch to Strengthen HBCU and Corporate Networks

Michael B. Jordan, in collaboration with Rich Kleiman and Boardroom, spearheaded the 'Boardroom x Legacy Brunch' as part of the annual Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic weekend in Newark, New Jersey. The event was aimed at fostering networking and making connections within the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) community and establishing a bridge between HBCUs and the corporate world.

Bringing Together the HBCU Community and Corporate World

Designed to bridge the gap between HBCU alumni and corporate executives, the brunch created a platform for networking opportunities and informal conversations. The event succeeded in bringing together a select group of HBCU alumni and influential professionals in NYC, with notable attendees including filmmaker Spike Lee, media executive Arianna Huffington, and Anré Williams, Group President of Global Merchant & Network Services at American Express.

Highlighting the Importance of HBCUs

The brunch served as a reminder of the historical significance of HBCUs as educational institutions for Black students during segregation. Spike Lee, a Morehouse College alumnus, emphasized the importance of HBCUs, their historical relevance, and the integral role they play in shaping the future of the Black community.

A Partnership with SEEN and a Commitment to Newark

The brunch was conducted in partnership with the Sports & Entertainment Equity Network (SEEN), an organization that supports Black and Brown professionals in sports and entertainment. The event was closely tied to the broader mission of the Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic, which features a basketball double-header showcasing top HBCU teams. A part of the proceeds from the event goes towards supporting Black educational institutions and uplifting the Newark community, reflecting Jordan's ongoing commitment to HBCUs and positive change in Newark.