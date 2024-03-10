Miami Parish Premieres 'Requiem for the Forgotten' in Honor of Marginalized Souls

On March 15, 2024, a significant event will unfold at Epiphany Catholic Church in South Miami, marking a historic moment in the world of sacred music and liturgy. Frank La Rocca's 'Requiem for the Forgotten,' a new sacred choral composition, will be performed for the first time, led by Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco. This Mass, dedicated to the memory of those who have passed away without the dignity of a proper funeral, aims to offer solace and recognition to the souls of the marginalized—homeless individuals, refugees, and martyrs of totalitarian regimes.

Music as Prayer and Memory

La Rocca, an acclaimed composer affiliated with the Benedict XVI Institute for Sacred Music and Divine Liturgy, has crafted this requiem as a profound act of remembrance and prayer. The inclusion of 'Offertory for Ukraine,' a hymn composed by James Matthew Wilson, extends the requiem's homage to Catholic martyrs persecuted under Soviet communism, specifically honoring Blessed Andrei Aschak. Richard Carrillo, a doctoral candidate at the University of Miami's Frost School of Music, will lead a professional choir and chamber orchestra, bringing La Rocca's vision to life with a performance that transcends mere musical presentation.

Reviving the Tradition of Musical Masses

This event is not only a premiere but also a revival of the tradition where music serves as an integral part of the Mass, not just as a performance piece. Carrillo emphasizes the unique nature of this requiem, being part of the Eucharistic liturgy rather than a concert piece. This aligns with the broader movement towards a Eucharistic revival within the Catholic Church, highlighting the central role of the Eucharist in worship and the power of music to draw participants deeper into the mystery of faith.

A Reflection on Faith and Art

La Rocca's contemplation on the forgotten souls and his effort to see them as God does is a testament to the potential of art to touch the divine and the human simultaneously. The 'Requiem for the Forgotten' stands as a significant contribution to the Catholic liturgical music tradition, offering a moment for both mourning and hope. It reminds us of the power of faith and art to remember those society often overlooks, providing them with a spiritual home within the Church.

This premiere is not merely an addition to the repertoire of sacred music but a poignant reminder of the Church's mission to remember and pray for all souls, especially those who have no one else to pray for them. As this requiem resonates within the walls of Epiphany Catholic Church and beyond, it may well inspire reflection on the role of the Church in addressing the needs of the forgotten and the power of sacred music to heal and uplift the human spirit.