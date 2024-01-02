Miami-Dade County to Tackle Invasive Iguana Population with Reptile Trappers

In a decisive move, Miami-Dade County is stepping up to tackle the burgeoning issue of invasive green iguanas in county parks. The county plans to hire reptile trappers, a measure aimed at capturing and humanely euthanizing these creatures. The move, which is aligned with the county’s commitment to maintaining the integrity of local ecosystems, carries a potential annual expenditure of $700,000.

Addressing Infrastructure Damage

Green iguanas, which cannot be controlled using pellet guns or firearms, have been the source of numerous complaints. The reptiles are notorious for causing significant damage to infrastructure by burrowing into the ground, clambering into gutters, and contaminating swimming pools with their feces. The scale of the mess created by iguana waste is substantial, with Zoo Miami’s Communications Director, Ron Magill, comparing it to the waste produced by domestic dogs.

Efforts to Control Invasive Species

The green iguana, native to Central America and the Caribbean, established its foothold in the Miami area back in the 1960s. Miami-Dade’s approach to controlling the green iguana population mirrors the broader statewide efforts directed at other invasive species, such as the Burmese Python. These species pose a significant threat to native wildlife and disrupt local ecosystems.

Similar Measures in Other Local Governments

Local governments, including Coral Gables and Key Biscayne, are mulling over similar measures to manage the iguana menace. Key Biscayne has already taken the lead by employing iguana trappers in its parks. However, the task of controlling the iguana population in larger parks remains a considerable challenge.

