Miami Dade County Schools to Announce Teacher of the Year

On Tuesday evening, the Miami Dade County Public Schools will unveil the identity of the 2025 Francisco R. Walker Miami-Dade County Teacher of the Year. The anticipation is palpable, as the ceremony is set to take place at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Miami Airport & Convention Center. Those unable to attend can still partake in the excitement via a live stream of the event.

Meet the Finalists

Among the finalists is Melissa Abril-Dotel, a second-grade teacher at North Beach Elementary. Abril-Dotel, deeply influenced by her own childhood teachers, has dedicated her life to education. She doesn't just teach; she leads various educational activities, creating a thriving learning environment for her students.

Nicolas Acosta, another finalist, has an intriguing journey, transitioning from a corporate job to teaching. His significant contributions to Miami Springs Senior High School's logistics program have been transformative. Moreover, he initiated an aerospace magnet program, opening new avenues for students interested in aerospace studies.

Teaching Beyond the Books

Alina Hughes Robinson, a finalist with a background in hospitality, has a unique approach to teaching. She does not confine her students within the textbook boundaries; instead, she teaches them practical business skills. Through a student-run business and internships, Robinson's students get a taste of real-world business scenarios.

William Torres, a former Cartoon Network concept artist, is also among the finalists. Now teaching at Robert Morgan Educational Center and Technical College, he emphasizes the importance of lifelong learning and staying current with technology. His creative background and innovative teaching methods make learning an exciting journey for his students.

Rookie Teachers of the Year

Besides celebrating the Teacher of the Year, the district also acknowledges Rookie Teachers of the Year. Finalists for this accolade come from different regions and educational sectors, reflecting the diversity and strength of the teaching pool in Miami-Dade County.

The ceremony on Tuesday will not only honor the exceptional teachers who have dedicated their lives to shaping the future generation but also highlight the importance of teaching as a profession. It is a night of recognition, celebration, and inspiration for all those who believe in the power of education.