MGMT Triumphs with 'Loss of Life': A Resurgence Fueled by TikTok and New Musical Paths

Indie pop duo MGMT, consisting of Ben Goldwasser and Andrew VanWyngarden, experiences a remarkable resurgence nearly two decades after their debut, propelled by their latest album and a serendipitous TikTok trend. The band, known for their 2007 hit 'Kids,' have evolved from their party days, embracing a healthier lifestyle and a fresh musical direction without planning any tours to capitalize on their newfound success.

From Psychedelic Pop to TikTok Fame

MGMT's journey from their psychedelic pop origins with the album 'Oracular Spectacular' to becoming a TikTok sensation highlights their unpredictable career trajectory. The duo's track 'Little Dark Age' unexpectedly went viral on the platform in 2020, amassing 600 million streams and reintroducing them to a new generation. The recent use of their debut single 'Time to Pretend' in a movie further fueled their popularity on TikTok, showcasing the enduring appeal of their music.

Embracing Change and New Sounds

Despite their initial success with hits like 'Time to Pretend,' 'Electric Feel,' and 'Kids,' MGMT chose not to replicate their early sound, venturing into more experimental territories with subsequent albums. Their latest release, 'Loss of Life,' continues this trend, marrying their signature weirdness with accessible melodies. The album features a mix of psychedelic, glam rock, and synthpop influences, reflecting the duo's ongoing evolution and willingness to experiment.

Personal Growth and Artistic Maturity

The themes of 'Loss of Life' delve into the complexities of love, loss, and mortality, marked by moments of personal significance for the band members. VanWyngarden's transition to fatherhood, for instance, inspired 'Phradie's Song,' named after his great-great aunt, a symbol of change and new beginnings. This maturation in their personal lives mirrors the duo's artistic growth, as they continue to explore new sonic landscapes while staying true to their core identity as musicians.

MGMT's resurgence is not just a tale of musical revival but also of personal transformation. As they navigate the unpredictable waves of popularity and artistic exploration, their journey underscores the band's resilience and adaptability. With 'Loss of Life,' MGMT not only cements their place in the contemporary music scene but also invites listeners to partake in their ongoing evolution, promising more surprises and sonic adventures in the years to come.