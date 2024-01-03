MGM Springfield CEO Chris Kelley Steps Down, Successor Yet to be Announced

Chris Kelley, President and CEO of MGM Springfield, has declared his resignation after nearly four years at the helm of the casino and entertainment complex. The announcement comes as a personal decision by Kelley, who is seeking to relocate westwards to spend more quality time with his family.

Kelley’s Tenure at MGM Springfield

Appointed in January 2020, Kelley has been the driving force behind the operation of MGM Springfield. His leadership and contributions to the complex and the Springfield community have been highly appreciated. Under his stewardship, MGM Springfield has witnessed significant growth and development. Kelley’s previous experience as the President and COO of MGM Northfield Park in Ohio further boosted his performance at MGM Springfield.

Succession Planning Underway

In the wake of Kelley’s departure, MGM Springfield is actively working on a succession plan to ensure a smooth transition. Louis Theros, a seasoned industry professional who has been part of the MGM Resorts family since 2015, has been suggested as a potential successor. Theros’ extensive experience with MGM Resorts makes him a suitable candidate for the role.

Awaiting Formal Announcement

While Kelley’s exit is confirmed, the official announcement regarding the new leadership is yet to be made. MGM Springfield spokesperson, Beth Ward, has confirmed this news to several media outlets, stating that a formal announcement detailing the leadership transition is expected later in the week.