en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

MGM Springfield CEO Chris Kelley Steps Down, Successor Yet to be Announced

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:20 am EST
MGM Springfield CEO Chris Kelley Steps Down, Successor Yet to be Announced

Chris Kelley, President and CEO of MGM Springfield, has declared his resignation after nearly four years at the helm of the casino and entertainment complex. The announcement comes as a personal decision by Kelley, who is seeking to relocate westwards to spend more quality time with his family.

Kelley’s Tenure at MGM Springfield

Appointed in January 2020, Kelley has been the driving force behind the operation of MGM Springfield. His leadership and contributions to the complex and the Springfield community have been highly appreciated. Under his stewardship, MGM Springfield has witnessed significant growth and development. Kelley’s previous experience as the President and COO of MGM Northfield Park in Ohio further boosted his performance at MGM Springfield.

Succession Planning Underway

In the wake of Kelley’s departure, MGM Springfield is actively working on a succession plan to ensure a smooth transition. Louis Theros, a seasoned industry professional who has been part of the MGM Resorts family since 2015, has been suggested as a potential successor. Theros’ extensive experience with MGM Resorts makes him a suitable candidate for the role.

Awaiting Formal Announcement

While Kelley’s exit is confirmed, the official announcement regarding the new leadership is yet to be made. MGM Springfield spokesperson, Beth Ward, has confirmed this news to several media outlets, stating that a formal announcement detailing the leadership transition is expected later in the week.

0
Business United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
18 seconds ago
Twilight News Closes Doors in Cork: A Shift in Retail Landscape
Twilight News, a family-owned convenience store chain in Cork, Ireland, is closing its doors after a 12-year long run. The stores located at Patrick’s Street, Paul Street Shopping Centre, and Parnell Place Bus Station will cease operations, succumbing to the changing retail landscape of Cork’s main street. The shift from independent to major chain retailers
Twilight News Closes Doors in Cork: A Shift in Retail Landscape
Mazda North American Operations Reports Significant Sales Growth in December 2023
43 seconds ago
Mazda North American Operations Reports Significant Sales Growth in December 2023
Tesla Inc. Expands Footprint in Austin with New Hutto Facility
2 mins ago
Tesla Inc. Expands Footprint in Austin with New Hutto Facility
Canada's Top CEOs Earn 246 Times the Average Worker's Salary, Claims Report
29 seconds ago
Canada's Top CEOs Earn 246 Times the Average Worker's Salary, Claims Report
Contrarian Investing: The Struggle of Standing Out
30 seconds ago
Contrarian Investing: The Struggle of Standing Out
Vedanta Ltd Reports Mixed Production Figures, Plans Expansion Amidst Bond Restructuring Challenges
32 seconds ago
Vedanta Ltd Reports Mixed Production Figures, Plans Expansion Amidst Bond Restructuring Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
A Global Roundup of Significant Events: From West Bank Tensions to UK Music Triumphs
17 seconds
A Global Roundup of Significant Events: From West Bank Tensions to UK Music Triumphs
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Steps Up Fight Against Polio Amidst Rising Cases
2 mins
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Steps Up Fight Against Polio Amidst Rising Cases
Equality Health Expands Value-Based Care Model into Virginia
3 mins
Equality Health Expands Value-Based Care Model into Virginia
Unexpected Inspection by Punjab Health Minister Highlights Government's Dedication to Healthcare
3 mins
Unexpected Inspection by Punjab Health Minister Highlights Government's Dedication to Healthcare
Globalization of NBA MVP Race, Decommitments in Philippine College Basketball, and the Aging PBA
3 mins
Globalization of NBA MVP Race, Decommitments in Philippine College Basketball, and the Aging PBA
Cherry Cheers People Up: The Canine Adventurer Winning Hearts in New Plymouth
4 mins
Cherry Cheers People Up: The Canine Adventurer Winning Hearts in New Plymouth
Stephanie Jamison Elected Chair of EHR Association Executive Committee
5 mins
Stephanie Jamison Elected Chair of EHR Association Executive Committee
Legal Woes of Andrew Ogletree Prompt Roster Adjustments in Sports Team
5 mins
Legal Woes of Andrew Ogletree Prompt Roster Adjustments in Sports Team
Labour Party Stakes Claim as Nigeria's Main Opposition Amid PDP's Decline
5 mins
Labour Party Stakes Claim as Nigeria's Main Opposition Amid PDP's Decline
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
51 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
53 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
1 hour
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
1 hour
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
1 hour
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
1 hour
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
2 hours
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app