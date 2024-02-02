MGIC Investment Corporation Reports Strong Q4 2023 Earnings Amid Market Challenges

MGIC Investment Corporation has released its Q4 2023 earnings report, showcasing robust performance and impressive financial results. The company's net income for the quarter was $185 million, with an annualized return on equity of 15.2%, and a total of $713 million for the full year. The insurance in force, a significant revenue driver, stood at $294 billion. The average FICO origination was 746, with an average original LTV of 93.

Adapting to Market Dynamics

Despite facing challenges such as high interest rates and affordability issues, the company managed to write $11 billion of new insurance written (NIW) in Q4 and a total of $46 billion for the year. This achievement reflects MGIC's ability to adapt to the smaller MI origination market. CEO Tim Mattke emphasized the company's resilience and commitment to adjusting to market dynamics as key factors in its success.

Positive Outlook Amid Challenges

While the housing market appears resilient amidst these hurdles, economic forecasts suggest that home prices may remain stable in 2024. This is a positive sign for the industry as it implies a mitigation of downside risks. MGIC's delinquency inventory and rates are at historically low levels, with early payment defaults also significantly low. This indicates a promising near-term credit performance.

Strong Capital Position and Leadership Transition

Reflecting its robust capital position, MGIC returned $600 million in dividends and repurchased $460 million of common stock. By January 26, 2024, the company had repurchased an additional $34 million in shares, leaving $240 million remaining on the current authorization. Meanwhile, the company's reinsurance program remained active, and S&P upgraded MGIC's financial strength and credit ratings, reflecting improved capital adequacy and risk management. The company also announced the retirement of Chief Risk Officer Steve Thompson, with Nathan Colson set to assume his responsibilities.