Mexus Gold US Announces $250,000 Private Placement Offering

Mexus Gold US, a prominent mining entity based in the United States with significant holdings in Mexico, has unveiled its intent to raise a substantial amount of $250,000. The funds are to be raised through a private placement memorandum offering, a strategic move that underscores the company's commitment to uphold financial stability amidst the demanding economic landscape.

Mexus' Grand Plan

The raised funds have a specific allocation plan. They are set to cover the cost of completed audits, a requisite to comply with OTCQB exchange requirements, payment of claim taxes, and general and administrative expenses. The offering scheme includes units of one common share priced at a modest $0.005, and an accompanying warrant exercisable at $0.015 per share for up to a considerable period of 24 months from issuance. The minimum subscription is pegged at $5,000, with no placement fees, reinforcing Mexus' stance on financial transparency and investor-friendly practices.

Quality Assurance and Control

As part of its due diligence, Mexus plans to hire a third-party engineering firm based in the United States. The firm is expected to provide comprehensive oversight on quality assurance and control, ensuring that industry standards are met and surpassed. In addition, Mexus has indicated that it will engage a certified lab in Reno to analyze an upcoming drill program. This program comprises eight reverse circulation drill holes, each possessing a depth of 100 meters.

Potential for a Gold Resource

Upon successful execution, the drill program is expected to result in a U.S. SK-1300 SEC compliant inferred resource report for the area previously test mined by Mexus. The company's President and CEO, Paul Thompson, highlighted the company's past successes, which include gold sales from test pits and the potential to develop a resource exceeding one million ounces of gold. Mexus is strategically located near the significant Fresnillio Herradura open pit, making the timing ideal due to the rising price of gold. The company firmly believes that it is undervalued and is open to exploring opportunities with other mining companies.

Mexus Gold US operates the fully owned Santa Elena mine and boasts rights to the Ures property, both located in Mexico. The company places high emphasis on environmental protection, mine safety, and community employment, thus reinforcing its commitment to responsible mining practices and sustainable operations.