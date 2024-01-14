en English
Mexico

Mexico Retains Top U.S. Trade Partner Status Amid Key Developments

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:12 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 9:37 am EST
Mexico Retains Top U.S. Trade Partner Status Amid Key Developments

In the realm of international trade, Mexico has once again emerged as the United States’ leading partner for the month of November. This marks the tenth instance in a span of eleven months that Mexico has held this position, with the total trade value reaching an impressive $65.8 billion. Trailing closely behind was Canada, registering a trade value of $65.2 billion, while China secured the third spot with $49.4 billion.

Key U.S. Trade Gateways

Among the crucial gateways for U.S.-Mexico trade, Port Laredo, Texas, took the lead. The port processed an astounding $26.7 billion in November alone. The most significant imports from Mexico passing through Laredo included auto parts, passenger vehicles, and commercial vehicles. As for U.S. exports to Mexico, the top categories comprised auto parts, gasoline, and passenger vehicles.

Mexico has maintained its position as the top U.S. trade partner for the 10th time in the last 11 months, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau data. In November, Canada ranked second with $65.2 billion, followed by China at $49.4 billion. The top five U.S. trade partners also included Japan at $19.6 billion (fourth) and Germany at $19 billion (fifth). Over the January-November period, Mexico’s trade with the U.S. increased by 2.79% year over year, reaching $738.4 billion.

Port Laredo Leads U.S.-Mexico Trade, Los Angeles Ranks Second

In November, the Port of Los Angeles secured the second position among U.S. trade gateways with Mexico, recording $25 billion, followed by Chicago O’Hare International Airport at No. 3 with $24 billion. John F. Kennedy International Airport ranked fourth at $18 billion, and Port Houston claimed the fifth spot at $17.7 billion. Notably, Port Laredo, Texas, maintained its top rank with $26.7 billion, marking the 10th consecutive month in the lead.

The primary imports from Mexico to the U.S. through Laredo included auto parts ($2 billion), passenger vehicles ($1.3 billion), and commercial vehicles ($988 million). On the other hand, the top exports from the U.S. to Mexico via Laredo comprised auto parts ($1.1 billion), gasoline ($313 million), and passenger vehicles ($232 million), as reported by WorldCity.

author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

