Mexico Retains Top U.S. Trade Partner Status Amid Key Developments

In the realm of international trade, Mexico has once again emerged as the United States’ leading partner for the month of November. This marks the tenth instance in a span of eleven months that Mexico has held this position, with the total trade value reaching an impressive $65.8 billion. Trailing closely behind was Canada, registering a trade value of $65.2 billion, while China secured the third spot with $49.4 billion.

Key U.S. Trade Gateways

Among the crucial gateways for U.S.-Mexico trade, Port Laredo, Texas, took the lead. The port processed an astounding $26.7 billion in November alone. The most significant imports from Mexico passing through Laredo included auto parts, passenger vehicles, and commercial vehicles. As for U.S. exports to Mexico, the top categories comprised auto parts, gasoline, and passenger vehicles.

Port Laredo Leads U.S.-Mexico Trade, Los Angeles Ranks Second

In November, the Port of Los Angeles secured the second position among U.S. trade gateways with Mexico, recording $25 billion, followed by Chicago O’Hare International Airport at No. 3 with $24 billion. John F. Kennedy International Airport ranked fourth at $18 billion, and Port Houston claimed the fifth spot at $17.7 billion. Notably, Port Laredo, Texas, maintained its top rank with $26.7 billion, marking the 10th consecutive month in the lead.

The primary imports from Mexico to the U.S. through Laredo included auto parts ($2 billion), passenger vehicles ($1.3 billion), and commercial vehicles ($988 million). On the other hand, the top exports from the U.S. to Mexico via Laredo comprised auto parts ($1.1 billion), gasoline ($313 million), and passenger vehicles ($232 million), as reported by WorldCity.