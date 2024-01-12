en English
Mexico

Mexico and U.S. Collaborate to Revitalize Tijuana Wastewater Treatment Plant

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:26 pm EST
Mexico and U.S. Collaborate to Revitalize Tijuana Wastewater Treatment Plant

As an emblem of international cooperation, Mexico and the United States have launched a joint venture to revitalize the San Antonio de los Buenos wastewater treatment plant in Tijuana, a facility that has been debilitated by operational failures since 2015 and rendered effectively inoperative in 2017. This project is a crucial component of a broader initiative with a staggering budget of $500 million, the primary aim of which is to purify the polluted sewage from Tijuana that contaminates San Diego Bay.

Revamping the Tijuana Treatment Plant

The endeavor, which is expected to span multiple years, is spearheaded by Mexico’s Ministry of National Defense (Sedena). This is in line with the ongoing trend of increased military involvement in national projects in Mexico. The compromised treatment plant, currently processing around 25% of Tijuana’s sewage, is a pillar of the commitments made by the International Boundary and Water Commission (IBWC). The IBWC, established by the U.S. and Mexico in 1889, adheres to agreements regarding water usage and sanitation along the border.

Collaboration across Boundaries

At the inauguration event, U.S. Ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, underscored the significance of protecting the environment across national boundaries and electoral timelines. The need to address the issue of sewage from Tijuana affecting Californian coasts, which has led to frequent beach closures, has been a pressing concern for U.S. officials for more than a decade. Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre, present at the groundbreaking ceremony, emphasized the urgency of the situation, citing the ongoing beach closures.

Future of the Tijuana Treatment Plant

The renovation project, located at Punta Bandera in Baja California, is scheduled for completion by September 2024, coinciding with the end of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s term. The reconstruction is estimated to cost around 530 million pesos (approximately $31.5 million) and is funded by the North American Development Bank, a binational U.S.-Mexico institution. The refurbished plant, equipped with state-of-the-art technology, will treat the wastewater for potential agricultural or industrial use, according to officials.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

