Mexican National Jesus Lagarda-Gil Sentenced to 11 Years for Drug Trafficking

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Arizona has announced that Jesus Lagarda-Gil, a 45-year-old Mexican national, has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for his involvement in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Lagarda-Gil pleaded guilty to the charge in September 2023.

Meticulous Operation and Apprehension

Lagarda-Gil's conviction comes as a result of his active participation in the negotiation and coordination of over 300 pounds of methamphetamine deliveries to undercover agents over a four-month span in 2022. Among the specific incidents cited by prosecutors, a 45-pound methamphetamine delivery to an agent in Las Vegas on March 29, 2022, stands out. Subsequently, a 61-pound delivery in June 2022, followed by a final delivery of 217 pounds of methamphetamine on July 1, 2022, were noted. Following the July delivery, Lagarda-Gil was swiftly apprehended by authorities.

Collaborative Effort and Conviction

The investigation leading to Lagarda-Gil's arrest and conviction was carried out by the FBI's Tucson office and Homeland Security Investigations' Tucson office, under the umbrella of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. The operation exemplifies the ongoing commitment of U.S. law enforcement to combat drug trafficking at its root.

Consequences and Repercussions

In addition to his 11-year prison sentence, Lagarda-Gil will face five years of supervised release. He has also been ordered to forfeit a 2018 Mazda CX5 and $148,000 in United States currency, demonstrating the severe financial repercussions of his illicit activities. The case sends a clear message to potential drug traffickers, underlining the hefty penalties, both in terms of prison time and financial loss, that await them should they choose to engage in such illegal conduct.