Metso Corporation Lands Significant Five-Year Life Cycle Services Contract

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:10 am EST
Metso Corporation Lands Significant Five-Year Life Cycle Services Contract

In a significant development that underlines the increasing prominence of sustainable technologies in the mining and metals refining industries, Metso Corporation has secured a substantial five-year Life Cycle Services (LCS) contract with a major mining firm in North America. Announced on January 3, 2024, the agreement will see Metso deploy its Owned Inventory LCS, a solution designed to enhance parts availability, boost equipment reliability, and establish a stable supply chain.

Delving into the Details

The contract, which stands out as one of the largest LCS orders Metso has clinched, encompasses a range of key equipment technologies across the client’s sites. It is noteworthy that the initial segment of the order was recorded in the third quarter of 2023. This strategic LCS agreement will pave the way for collaborative planning between Metso and its client, thereby ensuring consistent and transparent business operations.

As part of this service, Metso will provide critical support to the customer in managing the right parts needed for equipment, particularly during pivotal periods such as shutdowns. This move is expected to significantly eliminate operational bottlenecks and improve efficiency.

Management’s Perspective

Giuseppe Campanelli, President of Metso’s North and Central America market area, expressed satisfaction with the trust the key customer has placed in Metso’s services. He emphasized that this contract underscores the company’s commitment to offering tailor-made solutions that address common inventory challenges.

About Metso Corporation

Headquartered in Espoo, Finland, Metso Corporation is a global leader in sustainable technologies and services for the mining and metals refining industries. The company employs over 16,000 people across nearly 50 countries. In 2022, Metso reported sales of approximately EUR 5.3 billion. Traded publicly on the Nasdaq Helsinki, Metso remains dedicated to being a partner for positive change through its process and product expertise.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

