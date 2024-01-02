Metropolitan Holdings Transforms Shopping Center into Luxury Apartment Complex

In a significant move that underlines the changing landscape of the residential real estate sector, Metropolitan Holdings, a Columbus-based developer, is nearing completion of a luxury apartment complex in Anderson Township, Ohio. The company has creatively repurposed the Skytop Pavilion Shopping Center into a high-end residential space, signaling a shift in the region’s housing dynamics and catering to the growing demand for diversified living options.

Revamping Shopping Centers into Luxury Living Spaces

The new apartment complex, which comprises of 264 units, is a testimony to the innovative vision of Metropolitan Holdings. The company has infused the project with top-tier amenities, transforming the traditional shopping center into an oasis of luxury living. The highlight of the complex is a resort-style pool equipped with cabanas, TV sets, and fridges, ensuring a vacation-like experience for the residents. This is complemented by an outdoor kitchen, allowing residents to enjoy the pleasures of open-air cooking.

Amenities Galore

Beyond the pool, the complex houses a plethora of other facilities aimed at facilitating a holistic living experience. A well-equipped fitness center and a theater center cater to the physical well-being and entertainment needs of the residents. A business center has also been incorporated, acknowledging the increasing trend of home-based work. To top it all, a community space featuring a game room offers a recreational hub for the community members.

Addressing the Need for Diverse Housing

Anderson Township Trustee Josh Gerth emphasized the critical need for diverse housing options in the region. The last new apartment building was constructed over 35 years ago, with only a marginal extension since then. The new apartment complex, with 72 of its units already leased, is a promising response to this long-standing demand for diversified housing. The project is set to be completed in February, marking a new chapter in the township’s residential real estate sector.