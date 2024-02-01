Metro Tech Celebrates Black History Month with an Event Highlighting Black-Owned Businesses

As the calendar turns to February, Oklahoma City's Metro Tech is gearing up to host a Black History Month celebration with a tangible impact on the local business landscape. Titled 'Black History Through the Decades', the event is scheduled to take place on February 15, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the District Conference Center, and is free to the public.

Highlighting Black-Owned Businesses

The celebration will put a spotlight on local black-owned businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs. The event aims to offer a platform for these businesses to showcase their products and services, and connect with potential customers. In addition, it will feature a panel discussion, breakout sessions, and local art and entertainment.

A Platform for Engagement

Event Coordinator and Metro Tech Student Liaison, Khanita Jefferson, expressed excitement about the upcoming occasion. Jefferson underlined the importance of this event, not just as a celebration, but as an opportunity for attendees to engage with the local business community. Vendor registration is open until Wednesday, offering an opportunity for businesses to register and participate.

Empowering the Workforce

Metro Tech Superintendent Aaron Collins reiterated the institution's commitment to empowering the local workforce and honoring the Black community. He emphasized that Metro Tech, a major technology center in Oklahoma, is a part of a statewide system that includes 29 tech center districts. These districts offer programs for full-time, short-term, and customized business training on 59 campuses, aimed at enhancing the skills of Oklahoma's workforce.

In a nod to the broader business landscape, the Oklahoma City Black Chamber of Commerce has also taken an active role in promoting black and minority-owned businesses in the metro area. Executive Director, Joanne Davis, outlined the mission of the OKC Black Chamber to empower black and minority-owned businesses, connect them with resources, advocate for them, and help them stay in business.