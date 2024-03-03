Metro Boomin Outstreams 50 Cent's Iconic Album on Spotify, Sets New Records

Metro Boomin has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing 50 Cent on Spotify's list of most streamed rap albums ever with his 2022 release, 'Heroes & Villains'. This achievement places the St. Louis producer ahead of other rap legends, marking a new era in streaming dominance.

Advertisment

Chart-Topping Success

According to recent updates from Chart Masters, 'Heroes & Villains' has accumulated over 4.3 billion streams, edging out the iconic 2003 debut of 50 Cent, 'Get Rich or Die Tryin'', which boasts 4.36 billion streams. This puts Metro Boomin in a prestigious league, next aiming to surpass Dr. Dre's '2001' album in streaming numbers. With its star-studded lineup and hit tracks, 'Heroes & Villains' not only demonstrates Metro's influence in the hip-hop industry but also highlights the changing landscape of music consumption and the significant impact of streaming services.

Royalties and Recognition

Advertisment

In a related revelation, Erick Sermon disclosed how Metro Boomin's song 'Creepin'', featuring 21 Savage and The Weeknd, has been a lucrative venture, generating close to $750,000 annually in royalties for him. This song samples Mario's 2004 hit 'I Don't Wanna Know', which in turn samples EPMD's 'You're a Customer', showcasing the layered nature of music production and the financial benefits of publishing rights. Sermon's earnings underscore the immense value of streaming hits in today's digital age.

Staying Connected and Informed

Despite his commercial success, Metro Boomin remains engaged with current events and the hip-hop community. His recent comments on social media regarding the arrest of a defense attorney in the YSL RICO trial highlight his concern for misinformation and the complexities surrounding legal issues in the music industry. Metro's involvement in these discussions illustrates the blend of music, culture, and social issues, further cementing his role as a pivotal figure in modern hip-hop.

Metro Boomin's surpassing of 50 Cent's streaming record not only signifies a personal achievement but also marks a shift in the music industry's landscape. As streaming continues to dominate music consumption, artists like Metro are setting new benchmarks and redefining success in the digital era. The impact of 'Heroes & Villains' extends beyond its streaming numbers, reflecting the evolving relationship between artists, their music, and the global audience.