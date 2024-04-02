Metro Boomin Hacked Amid Drake Beef: Suspects OVO in Cyber Attack

Metro Boomin suspects his phone and iCloud were compromised by individuals associated with Drake's OVO Sound label, amid rising tensions following the release of his and Future's album "We Don't Trust You". The producer claims the attack occurred just as the album, featuring a direct hit at Drake by Kendrick Lamar, dropped to critical acclaim and chart-topping success. Despite the hacking debacle, Metro Boomin has not pressed charges against Drake or his team but aired his suspicions publicly.

Unraveling the Hack

The cyber attack on Metro Boomin commenced with a barrage of calls from Toronto-based numbers, escalating to a complete takeover of his telecommunications and online accounts. The producer's narrative suggests a well-orchestrated hack, possibly involving impersonation at a Verizon store to transfer his phone number to a new account, thereby gaining access to his personal and financial information. Amidst this chaos, Metro Boomin was erroneously billed for an extravagant purchase from Balenciaga, a situation he managed to rectify without financial loss, attributing his escape to a general distrust of online platforms.

Album Success and Ongoing Feud

"We Don't Trust You" not only soared to the top of the Billboard charts but also intensified the existing feud between Metro Boomin and Drake. While the producer has downplayed personal issues with Drake, the timing of the hack - coinciding with the album's release and Kendrick Lamar's explicit verses targeting Drake - suggests a retaliatory move from Drake's camp. Drake's recent actions, including a public denouncement of Travis Scott, who has been linked to the feud, further fuel speculation of his involvement in the cyber attack.

Implications for the Music Industry

This incident sheds light on the darker side of music industry rivalries, extending beyond lyrical battles to potentially illegal cyber activities. As artists like Metro Boomin, Future, and Kendrick Lamar