Metro Area Weather: Unpredictable Temperatures, Icy Conditions, and Power Outages Loom

In an unexpected twist of weather, the metro area experienced a warming trend, with temperatures rising above freezing across the south and west regions and later in the afternoon near the Gorge. However, despite this rise, temperatures remained a few degrees above freezing and did not reach the anticipated 40s. The persistent ice on the roads continued to pose a hazard, although showers decreased by the evening. A mainly dry and cloudy night was forecasted, with temperatures staying above freezing, reducing the likelihood of re-freezing roads.

Challenging Forecast for Thursday

The forecast for Thursday presents a challenging scenario, particularly for the West Hills and eastern metro regions near the Gorge. A wet weather system is expected to bring rain throughout the day with temperatures hovering around 40 degrees. However, strong easterly winds are set to return, potentially bringing gusts of 35-50 mph and cold air from the Gorge, which might cause temperatures to plummet to freezing again in these areas.

Freezing Rain and Snow: Areas of Concern

Areas east of Troutdale and beyond Multnomah Falls are expected to be affected by freezing rain and snow, respectively. While heavy ice glazing might occur on various surfaces, roads are expected to remain unfrozen during daylight hours if temperatures stay above 30 degrees. However, power outages could result from the ice accumulation in the West Hills and east metro areas.

Resumption of Normal Activities and Weather Outlook

The majority of the metro area should be able to resume normal activities. The wet weather system should move out by the evening, leading to a mainly dry period until Saturday midday. The strong east winds will persist through Friday, with temperatures hovering around 40 degrees. A milder weather pattern is forecasted to return from Saturday afternoon through the following week, with occasional rain and temperatures potentially reaching into the 50s on some afternoons due to southerly winds.