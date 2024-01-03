Metro Acts on Columnist’s Critique: Fixes Vandalized Clocks

In a recent news development, a prominent newspaper columnist drew attention to a glaring issue at the Metro Lake Avenue station. The four clocks on the station’s 20-year-old Craftsman-style clock tower had malfunctioned, each displaying an incorrect time. This situation resulted in widespread misinformation for motorists on the 210 Freeway, drivers on surface streets, and pedestrians alike.

Metro’s Swift Response

Responding promptly to the columnist’s critique, Metro acted to rectify the situation. Jen Butler, a representative from Metro communications, informed the columnist that two of the four clocks had been fixed. Investigations were underway to ascertain the problems plaguing the remaining two clocks.

Vandalism Causes Clock Malfunction

Upon closer inspection, Metro’s facilities maintenance team made a disconcerting discovery. The clocks had been vandalized, leading to their malfunction. This discovery prompted Metro to take immediate action. Measures were put in place to secure the clock towers from any future instances of vandalism. Moreover, they established systems for ongoing monitoring and monthly maintenance checks to prevent such incidents from recurring.

Columnist Verifies Repairs

The columnist, after hearing of Metro’s quick action, personally verified the repairs. Despite the assertions from Metro, the columnist observed that while two clocks displayed almost accurate time, the remaining two were still not reflecting the correct time. This observation indicated that repair work on the clock tower was still ongoing. The columnist also made note of the Tournament of Roses festivities and the New Year’s Day celebration. Further, the Rose Bowl Game, which culminated in a drone light show celebrating the Wolverines’ victory, was also mentioned.