Methodist Church and Local Library Unite to Support FHSD Families During AMI Days

In a heartwarming display of community solidarity, the Methodist Church and a local library stepped forward to support Francis Howell School District (FHSD) families affected by unexpected Alternative Methods of Instruction (AMI) days. Amid a cyber attack that led to school cancellations, these institutions provided free meals and waived printing fees, showcasing the power of collective effort in times of need.

Advertisment

Community Response to Unforeseen Challenges

When a cyber attack prompted the FHSD to switch to AMI days, many students faced the prospect of missing out on their school-provided meals. Recognizing the urgency, the Church of the Shepherd, under the guidance of lead pastor Mike Wondel, quickly organized a free lunch event. "We heard it was an unexpectedly stressful week for our students, staff, and faculty," Wondel remarked. This initiative saw the church offering a variety of soups, salad, chips, and hot dogs, catering to around 40 students and their families.

Simultaneously, the St. Charles City-County libraries, led by Diana Tucker, branch manager at the Kisker Road library, supported the students by allowing them to print their schoolwork for free. This gesture was aimed at mitigating the additional stress imposed by the AMI days. Tucker estimated that approximately 100 students and their families benefited from this initiative, highlighting the significant impact of the library's support.

Advertisment

Strengthening Community Bonds

The Church of the Shepherd's decision to open its doors to FHSD students was driven by a simple yet profound motive. "It seems like the type of thing Jesus calls us to do," Wondel explained, shedding light on the church's commitment to serving its community. The event not only provided meals but also offered a space for families to play games, engage in outdoor activities, and enjoy each other's company, further enriching the community spirit.

On the other hand, the St. Charles City-County libraries sought to reinforce their existing partnership with FHSD through their supportive actions. "The library values this partnership as education is very important," Tucker stated, emphasizing the role of the library in fostering educational opportunities. By waiving printing fees, the library not only assisted students academically but also hoped to strengthen its relationship with the school district.

Reflections on Community Support

Both the Church of the Shepherd and the St. Charles City-County libraries exemplified how community institutions can play a crucial role in supporting families during challenging times. Their efforts to provide meals and educational support highlighted a collective commitment to alleviating stress and promoting well-being among students and their families.