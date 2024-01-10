en English
Meteorologists Forecast Major Snow Cover Expansion Across the US

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:19 pm EST
Blanketing the United States in a pristine white cloak, snow cover has seen a dramatic increase in recent days. According to meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette, this is just the beginning of an active storm track predicted to continue into the following week. Their forecast suggests several regions are poised to experience their inaugural snowfall of the season, courtesy of one of two anticipated storms.

‘Snow Search’ – A Weekly Weather Compass

As the hosts of the weekly podcast ‘Snow Search,’ Martucci and Sublette have become the go-to source for detailed weather predictions and trends. Airing every Wednesday, the podcast tends to focus on weather patterns for the upcoming week, zeroing in on trends likely to result in snowfall and colder temperatures, particularly in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Accessible across various platforms, listeners can tune in to ‘Snow Search’ on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, RSS Feed, and Omny Studio. For those keen on staying updated with local weather news and severe weather alerts, the duo offers a sign-up option on their website for direct email updates.

Climate Change and Snowfall – A Complex Relationship

While the podcast provides immediate forecasts, it also delves into larger climate trends and their impact on snowfall patterns. In a recent episode, the discussion revolved around the human-caused warming’s effect on snowpack and water resources. While spring snowpack has witnessed a decline, extreme snow events are predicted to persist, especially in colder regions, despite an overall decrease in snowfall.

A New Climate Study

Adding weight to their discourse, the meteorologists cited a recent paper published in ‘Nature’ by Dartmouth researchers. The paper identifies a nonlinear relationship between rising winter temperatures and declining snowpacks. Furthermore, it outlines the consequences of snow loss on water supply, recreation, and regional economies across the Northern Hemisphere, with a particular emphasis on the US. Highlighting the 17 degrees Fahrenheit threshold for snowpack loss, the study underscores the potential for rapid snow disappearance with further warming.

United States Weather
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

