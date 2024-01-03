en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Meteorologist Warns of Impending Storm Systems, Severe Weather Team on High Alert

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:27 pm EST
Meteorologist Warns of Impending Storm Systems, Severe Weather Team on High Alert

Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry has brought attention to the shifting weather patterns that are about to descend upon us. A series of upper-level systems, he warns, will be the harbinger of rain and storms in the upcoming forecast. As these systems roll in, we can expect to see temperature fluctuations, a natural byproduct of their arrival.

Anticipation of Showers and Storms

The first of these systems is slated to make its appearance on Wednesday night, bringing with it showers that will drench the region. However, this is just a precursor to the more potent systems that are forecasted to arrive later in the week. Two additional, stronger systems are expected to arrive on Saturday and early next week. These systems will be closely monitored as they have the potential to escalate into full-blown storms.

Severe Weather Team on High Alert

The Severe Weather team is on high alert, ready to provide live updates on these developments. Their vigilance will be crucial in giving us timely warnings and ensuring our safety amidst the uncertain weather conditions. They will be tracking the progress of the storm systems, analyzing their potential impact, and providing regular updates.

The Broader Picture

It’s not just our region that is bracing for a stormy period. The east coast is also in the line of fire, with the possibility of significant snowfall and flooding. The West Coast, too, is experiencing a turbulent start to the year with high surf advisories and winter alerts in effect. From the Aleutian Islands in Alaska to the beaches of California, the entire country seems to be under the spell of these weather systems.

As we gear up for this stormy period, it’s important to remember that while the weather might be unpredictable, our response to it doesn’t have to be. Stay safe and stay informed.

0
Science & Technology United States Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Potential Dinosaur Egg Fossil Discovered in District 10

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Unraveling the Language-Gesture Connection: A Study on Non-Verbal Communication

By Safak Costu

NYU Langone Health: Pioneering New Horizons in Medical Research

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Scientists Refute Tapioca Toxicity Claims in Kerala Cow Deaths

By Ebenezer Mensah

Electrifying Growth: How Low Voltage Currents Can Enhance Plant Growth ...
@Agriculture · 12 mins
Electrifying Growth: How Low Voltage Currents Can Enhance Plant Growth ...
heart comment 0
Wider Surgical Margins Lower Recurrence Rates in High-Grade DCIS, Study Finds

By BNN Correspondents

Wider Surgical Margins Lower Recurrence Rates in High-Grade DCIS, Study Finds
Blockchain’s Emerging Role in Planetary Health: A Review

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Blockchain's Emerging Role in Planetary Health: A Review
Debunking the Myth of Targeted Fat Loss: An In-depth Look

By BNN Correspondents

Debunking the Myth of Targeted Fat Loss: An In-depth Look
Governor Newsom Poised to Make Significant Tech Announcement

By Mazhar Abbas

Governor Newsom Poised to Make Significant Tech Announcement
Latest Headlines
World News
A Paradigm Shift: Integrating Traditional Wisdom with Modern Healthcare Practices
46 seconds
A Paradigm Shift: Integrating Traditional Wisdom with Modern Healthcare Practices
UW Huskies Fans Gear Up for National Championship in Houston
1 min
UW Huskies Fans Gear Up for National Championship in Houston
Ranchi Municipal Corporation Gears Up for FIH Women's Olympic Qualifiers with Extensive Cleanliness Drive
2 mins
Ranchi Municipal Corporation Gears Up for FIH Women's Olympic Qualifiers with Extensive Cleanliness Drive
Caroline Chew Secures Quota for Paris 2024 Dressage Event
2 mins
Caroline Chew Secures Quota for Paris 2024 Dressage Event
UJ Sport Awards 2023: Matsoso and Mbisha Shine as Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year
2 mins
UJ Sport Awards 2023: Matsoso and Mbisha Shine as Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year
PM Anthony Albanese Rules Out Early Federal Election, Focuses on Economic Challenges
2 mins
PM Anthony Albanese Rules Out Early Federal Election, Focuses on Economic Challenges
ADP Challenges IPAC Chairmanship Election Results Amid Allegations of Rigging
2 mins
ADP Challenges IPAC Chairmanship Election Results Amid Allegations of Rigging
Peoples Democratic Party Ex-Officio Member Defects to APC
2 mins
Peoples Democratic Party Ex-Officio Member Defects to APC
44 Government Employees Suspended in Balochistan Amidst Protests
2 mins
44 Government Employees Suspended in Balochistan Amidst Protests
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
47 mins
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
1 hour
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
2 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
5 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
6 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
6 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
6 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app