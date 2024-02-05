Meteorologist Taylor Sarallo Joins the Weather Team at WVTM 13

The Birmingham affiliate of NBC, WVTM 13, has welcomed a new member to its weather team - Taylor Sarallo. With an impressive track record in atmospheric sciences and weather broadcasting in Alabama, Sarallo is slated to make appearances during the weekday newscasts at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

A Passionate Addition to WVTM 13

Sarallo's induction into the team was officially announced by Susana Schuler, WVTM's president, and general manager. Schuler expressed confidence in Sarallo's dedication to keeping the Central Alabama community safe from severe weather. She lauded her commitment, proclaiming that Sarallo's expertise would significantly contribute to their mission of delivering accurate and timely weather updates to the viewers.

Warm Welcome from the Team

Stephanie Walker, the morning meteorologist at WVTM, shared her excitement about Sarallo's arrival in a social media post. The sense of camaraderie was evident as she extended a warm welcome to Sarallo. The WVTM weather team, including chief meteorologist Jason Simpson and weekend meteorologists Brylee Brown and Adrian Castellano, is set to benefit from Sarallo's expertise and experience.

Sarallo's Journey in Weather Broadcasting

A Texas native, Sarallo grew up in Georgia and earned her B.S. in Atmospheric Sciences from the University of Georgia, Athens. She graduated second in her class and made a mark as the first woman to earn this degree at UGA. Having started her broadcasting career as the chief meteorologist at WDHN News in Dothan, Sarallo later worked at WKRG in Mobile. Her career includes coverage of significant weather events like Hurricane Michael. She previously spent four years with ABC affiliate ABC 33/40 before leaving in August for unspecified reasons. Expressing enthusiasm about her new role, Sarallo is eager to contribute to Central Alabama's safety with her weather forecasting.