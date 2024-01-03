en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Meteorologist Sandra Shaw’s Weather Update: A Chilly Start with Average Temperatures

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:43 am EST
Meteorologist Sandra Shaw’s Weather Update: A Chilly Start with Average Temperatures

Weather updates are pivotal for daily routines, and Meteorologist Sandra Shaw’s recent broadcast is no exception. Presenting a weather update for a chilly morning, the temperatures are expected to hover in the 70s, reflecting the average for this time of the year. This comes in contrast to the previous day’s temperatures which lingered mostly in the 60s, falling below average.

Current Conditions and Area-specific Temperatures

The current conditions suggest partly cloudy skies accompanying the brisk morning temperatures. Taking a closer look at specific areas, temperatures were recorded as follows: 40s in Okeechobee, 49 in Okeechobee again, 48 in Fort Drum, 50 in Vero Beach, 53 in Palm City, 53 in Tequesta, and low 50s around the airport extending down into the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast.

Weather Outlook for the Day

The day is forecasted to reach a high around 73 degrees Fahrenheit, slightly below the average high of 75 degrees. This provides a comprehensive outlook on the weather conditions for the residents in the mentioned areas, equipping them with an understanding of what to expect as they start their day.

Beyond Today’s Forecast

Looking beyond today’s forecast, southeast Texas is expected to experience rainy weather systems and below-average temperatures for the initial two weeks of 2024. Residents are advised to brace themselves for a few chilly mornings with temperatures dropping to the 30s. Furthermore, potential storms and a more active weather pattern are expected to take hold across the country. The weekend is predicted to bring widespread snow and well-below freezing temperatures due to Arctic air arriving on Sunday, potentially leading to travel difficulties due to new snow and icy roads.

0
Science & Technology United States Weather
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Critical Role of Neuromuscular Monitoring in Anesthesia

By BNN Correspondents

Amber-Encased Aphid Unearthed with Dinosaur Jawbone in Groundbreaking Fossil Find

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Atlantic Equatorial Water: A New Water Mass Discovered in the Atlantic Ocean

By Safak Costu

Vernal Biosciences Bolsters Leadership Team with Experienced Executives

By Safak Costu

BBRF Hosts Webinar on PTSD: A Step Forward in Mental Health Research ...
@Health · 6 mins
BBRF Hosts Webinar on PTSD: A Step Forward in Mental Health Research ...
heart comment 0
Study Links Acetaminophen Use During Pregnancy to Early Childhood Language Delays

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Study Links Acetaminophen Use During Pregnancy to Early Childhood Language Delays
Venom 29: A Journey Through Time and Identity

By BNN Correspondents

Venom 29: A Journey Through Time and Identity
Agnikul Cosmos Soars Amid Challenges: Net Loss Increases but Revenue Also Spikes

By Rafia Tasleem

Agnikul Cosmos Soars Amid Challenges: Net Loss Increases but Revenue Also Spikes
USGS and Dewberry Unveil New Potomac River Lidar Dataset

By Rizwan Shah

USGS and Dewberry Unveil New Potomac River Lidar Dataset
Latest Headlines
World News
Talkspace's New Campaign Challenges Traditional New Year's Resolutions, Advocates Mental Health Prioritization
1 min
Talkspace's New Campaign Challenges Traditional New Year's Resolutions, Advocates Mental Health Prioritization
The Critical Role of Neuromuscular Monitoring in Anesthesia
1 min
The Critical Role of Neuromuscular Monitoring in Anesthesia
Tennessee's SNAP Benefits Processing Delays: A Crisis Unfolding
2 mins
Tennessee's SNAP Benefits Processing Delays: A Crisis Unfolding
Luke Littler on the Verge of History in World Darts Championship Final
2 mins
Luke Littler on the Verge of History in World Darts Championship Final
PHSO Nearing Conclusion of State Pension Age Mismanagement Investigation
3 mins
PHSO Nearing Conclusion of State Pension Age Mismanagement Investigation
Mark Wright Praises Michelle Keegan's Performance, Couple's Luxurious Mansion Makes Headlines
3 mins
Mark Wright Praises Michelle Keegan's Performance, Couple's Luxurious Mansion Makes Headlines
McIlroy Softens Stance on LIV Golf, Calls for Unity and Investment in Grassroots
3 mins
McIlroy Softens Stance on LIV Golf, Calls for Unity and Investment in Grassroots
Osoba Discusses Nigeria's Economic Challenges, Subsidy Removal, and More
3 mins
Osoba Discusses Nigeria's Economic Challenges, Subsidy Removal, and More
Luke Littler: The Young Prodigy Redefining the World of Darts
3 mins
Luke Littler: The Young Prodigy Redefining the World of Darts
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
18 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
33 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app