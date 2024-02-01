Meta's Reality Labs Reports Record $4.65 Billion Loss as Apple Enters VR Market with Vision Pro

Meta's Reality Labs, the division spearheading the development of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies for the burgeoning metaverse, has reported a record operating loss of $4.65 billion in the fourth quarter, surpassing the anticipated loss of $4.26 billion as forecasted by StreetAccount. This setback is not an isolated incident, as Reality Labs has amassed over $42 billion in losses since the conclusion of 2020.

Reality Labs Revenue Exceeds Expectations Despite Losses

Despite the staggering losses, Reality Labs' fourth-quarter revenue exceeded expectations, reaching over $1 billion, a significant leap from the forecasted $768.2 million. This figure marks a substantial increase from the $727 million revenue generated during the same period in the previous year. The Quest 3 VR headset, a product of Reality Labs, was launched in the autumn of last year.

Apple Enters the VR Market with Vision Pro

Simultaneously, tech giant Apple is making its debut in the VR market with the launch of its Vision Pro headset, sporting a hefty price tag of $3,500, which stands in stark contrast to the $500 starting price for Meta's Quest 3. Apple has announced that over 600 apps and games, including streaming apps, Apple Arcade games, productivity apps, and augmented reality experiences, will be available at the launch of the Vision Pro VR headset. Notably absent from the platform, however, are streaming giants Netflix and YouTube.

Decline in VR and AR Headset Sales

The sales of VR and AR headsets took a nearly 40% nosedive in 2023, amounting to $664 million by November 25, according to research firm Circana. This decline is primarily attributed to the absence of new stand-alone VR headsets in the market. As Meta continues to funnel resources into its metaverse initiatives, the company has communicated its expectation of increased operating losses in the coming year due to ongoing product development and efforts to scale its ecosystem.